Affluenza Teen Ethan Couch Released From Jail, and People are Furious

After spending less than two years behind bars for killing four people in a drunk driving crash, affluenza teen Ethan Couch has been released from jail amid much controversy.

On Monday morning, Ethan Couch, who was dubbed the “affluenza teen” during his trial, was released from jail just 720 days after he was put behind bars, the Daily Mail reports. Couch was reportedly released just after 8:30 a.m. from a jail in Tarrant County, Texas.

Couch reportedly has a 9 p.m. curfew and must wear a GPS and alcohol monitor. He also has an ignition interlock device attached to his vehicle.

Colleen Sheehy-Church, the national president of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), has called his release a “grave injustice,” and says that his release will be difficult for the families of the victims.

“As an organization, we’ll be there to serve them if they need us. We’ll continue to watch him because we have a partnership with Tarrant County to make sure that he at least adheres to all his rules of probation when he does get out on Monday,” Sheehy-Church said.

On June 15, 2013, when he was just 16 years old, Couch killed four people while driving drunk. He had been behind the wheel of his father’s Ford F-350 pick-up truck driving 70 mph down the road from his home in Burleson, Texas, where he had hosted a party. He and four friends had been in the truck when Couch slammed into the SUV of 24-year-old Breanna Mitchell.

Mitchell, along with three of the passenger’s in the vehicle Couch had been driving, were killed. Sergio Molina, a passenger in the truck, was left paralyzed.

He managed to avoid jail time when his legal team blamed “affluenza,” arguing that he was unable to determine right from wrong due to his wealthy upbringing. Instead, he was sentenced to 10 years’ probation.

In 2015, video surfaced showing Couch playing beer pong. Fearing that his probation would be revoked, the 18-year-old and his mother, Tonya Couch, fled to Mexico. When they were found and extradited to the United States, a judge ordered that he be jailed.