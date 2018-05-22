Aaron Hernandez Fiancee Shayanna Jenkins Says She’s Pregnant

Aaron Hernandez’s former-fiancee Shayanna Jenkins says that she is pregnant, but the baby’s father appears to be unknown.

See A Photo Here

Videos by PopCulture.com

TMZ reports that Jenkins recently broke the news on her private Instagram account, saying, “Many of you have had speculated that I may be expecting another miracle which is very accurate.”

“I wanted to have a moment for myself alone with my daughter,” she added, revealing the child’s gender. “We are beyond excited about the new addition and chapter we will soon begin.”

“I couldn’t be a luckier woman to have such a perfect little girl that’s prepared to become the best big sister , and even more blessed to welcome another babygirl to our home,” Jenkins continued. “BabyG we are very excited to meet you !!! Mommy and sissy will continue to wait patiently for your arrival.”

Jenkins was engaged to Hernandez, whom he began dating in 2007. They had a daughter named Avielle Janelle Jenkins-Hernandez in 2012.

There is no confirmation, but some have speculated that it is possible Jenkins had herself inseminated with sperm that Hernandez had frozen before he went to prison.

As was previously reported, the former New England Patriots tight end went on trial for two other murders while he was serving his life-without-parole sentence for the murder of Odin Lloyd in 2013. Hernandez subsequently took his own life in April 2017.

Following his death, Hernandez’s home went up for sale with a one million dollar price tag. It eventually sold to a man named Arif Khan, a 23-year-old Patriots fan, according to a story from PEOPLE.

“It has a bad name to it, but it’s probably one of the most famous houses in Massachusetts,” Khan told reporters. “Nobody wants to buy a house with Aaron Hernandez‘s name on it, but I feel a name change and a little upgrade on the property will increase its value.”

Additionally, Khan stated that he’d likely have to spend $150,000 on top of the price in order to have some immediate repairs done.

“There were doors broken down, I assume by the police,” he explained. “There was also a big water leak in the garage. The garage has to be gutted. But as an investor, that would not scare me. It just seems like there’s so much upside there. The community, too. That’s the only way I can look at it.”

He also said that his goal is to be able to move into the home before Christmas but he did not seem certain if that would happen or not.