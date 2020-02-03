Meghan Markle Poses for Selfies With Friends in Unearthed Photos

Meghan Markle will soon be returning to civilian life, and fans can hardly wait. The Duchess of Sussex has abided by the strict rules of royal decorum since her engagement to Prince Harry was met. Many are now looking back on her old public persona to see how she might act under her new arrangement.

Markle was a beloved TV star even before she joined the royal family. As a star of the USA Network drama Suits, she was a frequent sight on social media and at fan conventions.

Markle also operated her own lifestyle website before marrying Prince Harry. On The Tig, she would write about fashion, food, travel and other women who inspired her. This, combined with her thriving social media presence, made Markle feel like a particularly accessible celebrity to many fans.

All that changed when Markle's engagement to Prince Harry was announced. In November of 2017, the royal family announced their engagement publicly, and all of Markle's personal social media profiles were deleted. Her website was shut down as well, now consisting of just one solemn farewell message from Markle herself.

Many long-time fans found this new reclusivity uncharacteristic for Markle, and they hoped it would relax over time. However, the royal family maintains a certain level of detachment for all its prominent members, and there was no return to transparency in sight for Markle.

That all changed changed last month when Buckingham Palace announced a new role for Markle and Prince Harry. The couple will be taking a "step back" from royal duties, giving up their public funding and some government status in the process. They will gain the freedom to live in North America part time and to work in the entertainment industry, but so far the details re still mysterious to fans.

If their new lifestyle looks anything like Markle's old one, fans will be overjoyed. Here are some of the highlights from Markle's previous social media presence that have recently resurfaced.