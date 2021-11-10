‘Wheel of Time’ EP Says ‘Gender Dynamics’ Were ‘Pretty up to Date’ in Books, But Have Been ‘Updated’ in Adaptation (Exclusive)

The Wheel of Time has a unique reputation for gender representation in the fantasy genre, and Amazon Prime’s new TV adaptation intends to capitalize on that. In a press junket ahead of the series premiere, executive producers Marigo Kehoe and Mike Weber discussed their approach to this fantasy world. They did not dispute descriptions of the society as “matriarchal,” in some ways.

The Wheel of Time is based on 15 books written by Robert Jordan and published between 1990 and 2013. It is a fantasy epic set in a world where magic is split into two powers, one of which can be accessed by women and the other accessed by men, both with different meditative techniques. The famously well-fleshed-out fantasy world also examines gender’s impact on power structures at the familial, communal and political levels in different societies. Considering the time it was written in, the series’ take on gender is generally regarded as refreshingly creative, and Kehoe said that the producers only wanted to expand on that vision.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Asked if the gender dynamics were “updated” in the TV show, Kehoe said: “I think it’s updated, but obviously the core theme of the book series is balance, isn’t it? It’s the balance and imbalance in the world. I think it’s updated, but when I read the books, they are pretty up to date. I mean, there’s a lot of it that is up to date in terms of the female side of things, I think we’re handling it for a modern audience.”

Kehoe and Weber also discussed the cast of particularly strong female characters in the books and how they’ve migrated into the show. They both seemed to feel that strong leading heroines would be one of the main factors to set The Wheel of Time apart from other contenders in the growing fantasy field.

“It’s a wonderful show for very strong, powerful female characters, all ages, from very young to very old,” Kehoe said. “There’s been a wonderful casting process, and they’re all strong, powerful women. And, obviously, a lot of women behind the scenes as well – behind Mr. Rafe Judkins.”

Asked about comparisons to Game of Thrones and The Witcher, Kehoe continued, saying that female empowerment “makes it different in that respect, because the women are in power and ruling the world. But, there’s also that sense of balance as well. So, you know, the men are there and there are some great male characters too, but it’s just that the women are in charge.”

The Wheel of Time premieres on Friday, Nov. 19, on Amazon Video. Jordan’s book series is available now in print, digital and audiobook formats.