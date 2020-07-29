'Tiger King' Zoo's USDA Inspection Report Is out, and It's Not Pretty

An unannounced inspection of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park by the USDA has revealed some unsettling findings. The roadside attraction, which was featured prominently on the Netflix series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, showed then-owner Joe Exotic (whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado) and his questionable practices with the park's large cats and other assorted animals.

The park is currently under the management of Jeff Lowe and uncovered numerous animal welfare violations, as well as several injured and sickly animals that were kept in dangerous, dismal living conditions. The issue of the animal's wellbeing was touched on throughout the six-part series, particularly by Exotic's nemesis, Carole Baskin, who ran a big cat sanctuary and was a vocal critic of the Animal Park's condition. Exotic, meanwhile, is serving out a 22-year prison sentence for two counts of conspiracy to commit murder and numerous counts of animal abuse.

The June 22 report echoes what recent visitor Will Mayo encountered while on a recent road trip. Though he doesn't consider himself an animal activist, he described the zoo as an "abandoned house's overgrown backyard," and went downhill from there. "Everything just looked shriveled and dry and not taken care of," including an animal was leaning against the fence "because it almost seemed like it didn't even have the energy to walk around." Here's a rundown at what the USDA found.