Police Issue Warning to Netflix Users Over Email Scam

Police are warning Netflix subscribers and others to avoid a Netflix email scam that is going around during the holiday season.

The Salon, Ohio Police Department issued a warning on Facebook on Dec. 6, sharing a screenshot of a scam email asking recipients to “please update your payment details.” The email also includes the odd greeting, “Hi Dear.” The department was inspired to warn residents after a member received one themselves.

“We’re having some trouble with your current billing information,” the email reads. “We’ll try again, but in the meantime you may want to update your payment details.”

The email includes a big red button with “Update account now” written inside.

“We talk about scams from time to time. Here’s an example of an email phishing attempt that I received (Biggest clue is that I don’t have a Netflix account),” the Facebook post reads. “Criminals want you to click the links, so that you voluntarily give your personal identifying information away. It is very successful. Don’t put your guard down. Contact the source of the email by another method that you trust, to make sure your accounts are maintained. Don’t click the links. The links could also be a way to install malware on your computer.”

This phishing emails are so common that Netflix’s help page includes a statement on what to do if you are suspicious of a Netflix email. The streaming service suggests you never click a link in a suspicious email or the attachments included. To report a suspicious email, forward it to phishing@netflix.com.

If you did click on a link in a suspicious email, Netflix suggests you first make sure you change your Netflix password and other sites where you use the same email or password. If you entered any payment information, be sure to contact your bank immediately.

Back in January, the Grand Rapids, Michigan Police Department also issued a warning for a different Netflix phishing scam that warned subscribers their account was suspended. It had most of the same text as the newer email, but included a button that read “Restart Membership.”

According to AZCentral, Netflix said it will never send emails asking for personal information, although they do send emails asking users to update their accounts. Netflix’s help site does include suggestions for keeping accounts up to date, including frequently changing your passwords and making sure your computer has up-to-date anti-virus software.

