As summer comes to a close, and fall approaches right around the corner, one of the best things to help smooth the transition is a good block of movies to queue up on Netflix.

There are tons of great options on Netflix for movies to watch, but knowing which ones are good for certain scenarios can be tough.

For example, Rouge One: A Star Wars Story is a great film, but it doesn’t have a “summer” vibe. It feels like more of a late fall or winter-watch film.

Then there are obvious summer blockbusters like Doctor Strange and Pirates of the Caribbean. Great films for when the summer heat is at its most blazing, but not ideal for when the leaves start turning.

In the interest of making the selection process easier for you, we’ve collected a short list of films that are perfect to stream this time of year. Scroll down now for a list of the best end of summer movies to watch on Netflix!

Kill Bill Vol. 1 & 2

Starring: Uma Thurman, David Carradine, Lucy Liu, Michael Madsen, Daryl Hannah, Michael Parks, and Vivica A. Fox

Inspired by the iconic “grindhouse” style of cinema, Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill tells the saga of The Bride, who was a member of an elite assassin crew know as the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad.

After Bill, the leader of the group attempts to murder her, she winds up in a coma and awakens years later thirsty for vengeance.

The Kill Bill movies are instant classics full of action and style. They will certainly make the end of summer a much smoother transition.

Jackass Number Two

Starring: Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Chris Pontius, Steve-O, Ryan Dunn, Dave England, Jason “Wee Man” Acuña, Preston Lacy, Ehren McGhehey, Jeff Tremaine, and Spike Jonze

Unassuming daredevils Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Steve-O, and the rest of their crew aim for the grossest and most outrageous stunts when they subject unsuspecting people to their epic pranks and practical jokes.

Bodily harm, crippling pain, and bodily fluids galore are in disgustingly bountiful supply as the guys try to up keep upping the ante in their continuous quest to shock and irritate.

In addition to Jackass Number Two, you can also currently stream Jackass 3.5 and Jackass 2.5 Uncut as well.

Coco

Starring: Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Alanna Ubach, Renée Victor, Ana Ofelia Murguía, and Edward James Olmos.

One of the more recent additions to Pixar’s already-wealthy line-up of classic films, Coco is a perfect family film for the end of summer.

It is about a 12-year-old Mexican boy named Miguel who has big dreams of being a musician one day. Unfortunately, this is a dream that he is forbidden to pursue by order of his family.

One night, while trying to get a hold of a guitar to use in a talent show, Miguel ends up traveling to the Land of the Dead by accident and has to race against the clock to get back to his home.

The Breakfast Club

Starring: Emilio Estevez, Anthony Michael Hall, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy, and Paul Gleason.

The Breakfast Club is a classic ’80s film that really needs no introduction.

Catapulting its stars into super-stardom, this iconic John Hughes film follows a day in the life of five high-schoolers trapped in Saturday detention. Over the course of the day, they unearth things about each other that just might bond them together, if it doesn’t break them first.

Her

Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Amy Adams, Rooney Mara, Olivia Wilde, and Scarlett Johansson.

Her is romance film that sneaks up on you, trading the usual tropes found in heartwarming tales of love.

In this movie, Theodore Twombly (Phoenix) in an award writer who seeks companionship in an artificial intelligence operating system named Samantha (voiced by Johansson). The plot unwinds in such a way that the audience is left with a bittersweet feeling at the end, much like summer…

The Conjuring

Starring: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Ron Livingston, and Lili Taylor

One of the good things about fall rolling around is that its the perfect time of year to fill-up on horror movies, and The Conjuring is one of the best.

Based on the true-life experiences and investigations of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, The Conjuring sees the Warren’s coming to the aid of the Perron family, who are experiencing some frightening disturbances in their home.

The film was so popular that it went on to spawn a billion dollar franchise consisting of five films currently, and you can see where it all started right now on Netflix.

The Ridiculous 6

Starring: Adam Sandler, Terry Crews, Jorge Garcia, Taylor Lautner, Rob Schneider, and Luke Wilson.

The Ridiculous 6 is about White Knife (Sandler), an orphan who was raised by Native Americans but discovers that five infamous, and mostly inept, outlaws are actually all his half-brothers. He sets out to find them and together, they go on a journey to save their father. But, as you can imagine, things don’t go quite as planned.

The first in a series of films by Sandler for Netflix, The Ridiculous 6 delivers exactly what fans have come to love and expect from the funnyman… outlandish humor and immature jokes at their finest.

Cue this up today to help cure those end of summer blues.

The Sharknado Franchise

Starring: Ian Ziering, Tara Reid, David Hasselhoff, Mark McGrath, Vivica A. Fox, and Dolph Lundgren.

The Sharknado films, much The Breakfast Club, really don’t require any introduction (though, that is where the similarities end). Every year since 2013, a new Sharknado has been bestowed upon the world, and every single installment had gotten crazier and crazier.

A new one — The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time — recently debuted on Syfy, but you can watch the first five films right now on Netflix.