More Than 200 Movies Coming to Pluto TV in June 2025 – And They’re All Free To Watch

Pluto TV’s free streaming catalog may already include thousands of movies, but the streaming library is about to get a lot fuller.
With the summer movie season about to kick off, Paramount’s free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service is getting ready to give viewers more than 260 options for those at-home movie watches.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Ahead of the June 20 release of 28 Years Later, Danny Boyle’s 2002 hit horror film 28 Days Later will be streaming for free on Pluto TV. The film will stream alongside other June arrivals like Clueless, American Hustle, American Gigolo, Interstellar, Good Will Hunting, and Good Burger, as well as several films from the Beverly Hills Cop, Friday the 13th, Halloween, Indiana Jones, and Star Trek franchises.
Pluto TV June Movies (A-F)
2 Days In The Valley
28 Days Later
Accident Man
Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday
Across The Universe
Adaptation
Airplane!
Airplane II: The Sequel
American Gigolo
American Hustle
Amistad
Anaconda
Angel Eyes
Angel Heart
Angela’s Ashes
Approaching The Unknown
April Fool’s Day
Armored
The Art of War
Art Of War II, The: Betrayal
Art Of War III, The: Retribution
Attack The Block
Babel
Back To School (1986)
Bebe’s Kids
Becoming Jane
Begin Again
Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop II
Beverly Hills Cop III
The Big Boss
Bleeding Steel
Boondock Saints
Bound
Boyz N’ The Hood
Bride & Prejudice
The Brothers Grimm
Caddyshack
Chaplin
The Cider House Rules
Clear And Present Danger
Clerks II
Clerks III
Cliffhanger
Clueless
Come Away
Coming To America
Conan The Barbarian (2011)
Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind
Corner Office
Crank
Crank 2 High Voltage
Crawl
Curse Of The Pink Panther
Date And Switch
Days Of Thunder
The Dead Zone
Desperately Seeking Susan
Dirty Pretty Things
Doc Hollywood
Domestic Disturbance
Donovan’s Reef
The Doors
Dope
Double Team
Downsizing
Dreamer: Inspired By A True Story
Drive (2011)
Drive Angry 3d
Drop Zone
Eagle Eye
Employee Of The Month (2006)
Equilibrium
Eve’s Bayou
Evolution
Fatal Attraction
Father Goose
The Fifth Element
The Firm
Fist Of Fury
Florence Foster Jenkins
Footloose (1984)
Forces Of Nature
Four Brothers
Free State Of Jones
Friday the 13th Parts 1-8
The Friends Of Eddie Coyle
Funny About Love
Pluto TV June Movies (G-M)
Galaxy Quest
Game Of Death
Get Rich Or Die Tryin’
Get The Gringo
Ghost Town
Girl In Progress
The Girl In The Spider’s Web
The Girl Next Door
Gone Baby Gone
Good Burger
Good Will Hunting
Gunfight At The O.K. Corral
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Halloween VI: The Curse Of Michael
Myers
Halloween VII: Resurrection
Happily
Hard Rain
He Said, She Said
Heat
Hey Arnold! The Movie
The High And The Mighty
Hit & Run
Hollow Man
Hollywood Homicide
Hondo
Hot Pursuit
Houseboat
Hugo
Hustle & Flow
I Don’t Know How She Does It
In Too Deep
Indecent Proposal
Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The
Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade
Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom
Indiscreet (1958)
Instant Family
Interstellar
Jack Reacher
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
John Carpenter’s Escape From L.A.
John Henry
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kickboxer
Kickboxer 4: The Aggressor
Kickboxer II (The Road Back)
Kids In The Hall Brain Candy
King Kong (1976)
Kiss The Girls
Labor Day
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of
Life
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Last Action Hero
Layer Cake
The Legend Of Bagger Vance
The Legend Of Hercules
Long Story Short
Major League
Mansfield Park
Margot At The Wedding
Memento
Mommie Dearest
The Mortal Instruments
Most Wanted
A Most Wanted Man
Murder On The Orient Express
Muriel’s Wedding
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
My Friend Irma
My Friend Irma Goes West
Pluto TV June Movies (N-Z)
New Jack City
The Night Clerk
No Strings Attached
Not Fade Away
O (Othello)
Only The Brave
Overboard (1987)
Paradise, Hawaiian Style
Passenger 57
Patriot Games
Payback
Pet Sematary (1989)
The Phantom
Playing By Heart
Playmobil
Pompeii (2014)
Popeye
Practical Magic
The Prince And Me
Purple Rain
The Queen
Rachel Getting Married
Raiders Of The Lost Ark
Rat Race (2001)
Rat Race, The (1960)
Real Life (1979)
The Return Of The Pink Panther
Revenge Of The Pink Panther
Rio Lobo
Rules Of Engagement
Runaway Jury
Running Scared (2006)
The Score
Shakespeare In Love
She’s All That
Shooter (2007)
A Shot In The Dark (1964)
Shutter Island
Silence
Silent Hill
Sinister
Small Soldiers
Snatch (2000)
Soapdish
Some Kind Of Wonderful
Son Of The Pink Panther
The Sons Of Katie Elder
Sorry To Bother You (2018)
The Space Between Us
Spell
The Spy Who Came In From The Cold
St. Elmo’s Fire
Stand By Me
Star Trek (2009)
Star Trek Beyond
Star Trek Generations
Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search For Spock
Star Trek Into Darkness
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: First Contact
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: Nemesis
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Stealth
The Stepford Wives (2004)
Strange Wilderness
Summer School
Teaching Mrs. Tingle
Tears Of The Sun
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Terminator Genisys
Terminator: Dark Fate
The Grey
The Name Of The Rose
Three Days Of The Condor
Timeline
Titanic
To Catch A Thief
Trail Of The Pink Panther
Transformers
Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen
Trapped (2002)
Tropic Thunder
True Colors
The Tuxedo
Twisted (2004)
Undisputed
Universal Soldier
Universal Soldier: The Return
The Untouchables
Up In Smoke
Urban Cowboy
Waiting . . .
Warm Bodies
The Way Of The Dragon
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
When Worlds Collide
Wild Things
The Wolf Of Wall Street
The Wood
XXX
Young Adult
XXX: State of the Union