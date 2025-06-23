More Than 160 Movies and TV Shows Coming to Hulu in July 2025

July is just around the corner, which means a long roster of new titles will be springing up in the Hulu streaming library.
The streamer just revealed the complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup in July 2025.
Videos by PopCulture.com
July will be a big month for shows at Hulu, the streamer set to add all seven seasons of Mad About You, as well as the 2019 revival, as well as all episodes of the sitcom Community. Meanwhile, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will return for Season 17 as the BAFTA-winning comedy Such Brave Girls drops its second season. July will also bring the premiere of Washington Black, an adaptation of Esi Edugyan’s 2018 novel of the same.
On the movie front, Hulu subscribers will be able to stream favorites such as Easy A, Dirty Dancing, The Day After Tomorrow, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, The Sandlot, and more.
Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $9.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu’s ad-free tier priced at $18.99.
July 1
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 2 Reunion Premiere
Lies Hidden In My Garden: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Adam (2009)
Alita: Battle Angel
Bride Wars
Bridesmaids
The Bounty Hunter (2010)
The Call (2013)
Catch and Release
The Comedian
Country Strong
Daddy Day Camp
The Day After Tomorrow
Dear White People (2014)
Demolition
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
Easy A
The Equalizer 3
Flight Of The Phoenix (2004)
Ford v Ferrari
Friends With Benefits
Fruitvale Station
Garden State
The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy
Home Alone
Home Alone 2: Lost In New York
Home Alone 3
Honest Thief
The Internship
I Love You, Man
I Origins
I, Robot
I Saw the Light
King Arthur
Kingdom Come
Kingdom Of Heaven
The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen
The Longest Yard (2005)
The Man Who Knew Too Little
Mission To Mars
Pixels
The Pledge
Prometheus
Puss In Boots
Real Steel
Ruby Sparks
The Sandlot
Shanghai Knights
Shanghai Noon
Sisters
Sugar
Sunshine (2007)
Tammy
Taxi (2004)
Ted
Ted 2
The Way Way Back
Wrath Of Man
July 2
Dragon Ball DAIMA: Complete Series (Dubbed)
July 3
The American Soldier: Complete Season 1
Aaron Hernandez and the Untold Murders of Bristol: Complete Season 1
America The Story Of US: Complete Season 1
America: Promised Land: Season 1
Barack Obama: Season 1
Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War: Season 1
Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution: Season 1
Codes and Conspiracies: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Community: Complete Series
Dan Da Dan: Season 2 Premiere (Subbed & Dubbed)
Days That Shaped America: Complete Season 1
The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes: Complete Season 3C
The Proof Is Out There: Complete Season 4B
The Secret History of Air Force One: Complete Season 1
The Secret History of the Civil War: Complete Season 1
761st Tank Battalion: The Original Black Panthers: Complete Season 1
Who is Luigi Mangione?: Complete Season 1
Mia and Me: The Hero of Centopia
July 4
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
The Abyss
The Day The Earth Stood Still
In the Lost Lands (2025)
July 5
Cold Case Files: The Grim Sleeper: Complete Season 1
The Idaho College Murders: Complete Season 1
The Lake Erie Murders: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
The Perfect Murder: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Untitled Maxine Project: Complete Season 1
July 6
Cults and Extreme Belief: Complete Season 1
Killer Cases: Complete Season 6a
Toilet Bound Hanako-Kun: Season 2 Sequel Premiere (SUBBED)
July 7
Such Brave Girls: Complete Season 2
Deep Sea Detectives: Complete Season 1
Travel Texas: Complete Season 1
July 8
Bachelor in Paradise: Season 10 Premiere
Born to be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers: Complete Docuseries
Marked Men (2025)
July 9
FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 17 Premiere
Ancient Aliens: Origins: Complete Season 1
Insomnia (UK): Complete Season 1
Matched in Manhattan: Complete Season 1
Team Players: Complete Season 1
July 10
Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations: Complete Seasons 5 and 6
Extreme Road Ragers: Complete Season 1A
Summer Baking Championship: Complete Season 1
Suspicious Minds: Complete Season 1
Parkland
Buffaloed
July 11
Celebrity Family Feud: Season 11 Premiere
Mountain Men: Complete Season 13
Big Momma’s House
Big Momma’s House 2
The Hot Chick
LOL Live with Chico Bean
LOL Live with Chinedu Unaka
Marmaduke
MR-9: Do or Die
Riff Raff
July 12
90 Day Fiance: Complete Season 6
90 Day Fiance UK: Complete Season 3
Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1
A Quiet Place Part II
July 13
Deep Sea Detectives: Complete Season 2
Dumb Money
July 14
Fugitives Caught on Tape: Complete Season 1
Stags (UK): Complete Season 1
July 15
Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit: Complete Docuseries
Rachael Ray’s Holidays: Complete Season 1
Get Away (2024)
SAS: Red Notice
July 16
Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes: Complete Season 2A
Unexpected Loves: Complete Season 1
July 17
Baylen Out Loud: Complete Season 1
Jake Makes It Easy: Complete Season 1
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 3
My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?: Complete Season 2
Polyfamily: Complete Season 1
The Amateur
Snake Eyes G.I. Joe Origins
July 18
High Rollers
July 19
Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Seasons 6 and 7
The Assessment
July 20
Smurfs: The Lost Village
July 21
Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari: Complete Docuseries
July 22
Red Eye (UK): Complete Seasons 1 and 2
July 23
Washington Black: Complete Season 1
July 24
Match Game: Season 6 Premiere ABC
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Season 4 Premiere
Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart: Complete Season 1
Mad About You: Complete Seasons 1-7
Summer Baking Championship: Complete Season 2
July 26
BBQ Brawl: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Chopped: Complete Season 61
Tournament Of Champions: Complete Season 6
Tournament of Champions VI: The Qualifiers: Complete Season 6
Ultimate Summer Cook-Off: Complete Season 1
July 28
The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball: Season 1A
Operation Fortune
July 29
Dope Girls (UK): Complete Season 1
Memoir of a Snail
July 30
Mr & Mrs Murder: Complete Docuseries
The Bachelor (Australia): Complete Seasons 3-5
The Bachelorette (Australia): Complete Seasons 3-4
July 31
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Season 5
Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 21, 22, and 38
Mad About You (2019): Complete Series