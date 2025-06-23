More Than 160 Movies and TV Shows Coming to Hulu in July 2025

July is just around the corner, which means a long roster of new titles will be springing up in the Hulu streaming library.

The streamer just revealed the complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup in July 2025.

July will be a big month for shows at Hulu, the streamer set to add all seven seasons of Mad About You, as well as the 2019 revival, as well as all episodes of the sitcom Community. Meanwhile, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will return for Season 17 as the BAFTA-winning comedy Such Brave Girls drops its second season. July will also bring the premiere of Washington Black, an adaptation of Esi Edugyan’s 2018 novel of the same.

On the movie front, Hulu subscribers will be able to stream favorites such as Easy A, Dirty Dancing, The Day After Tomorrow, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, The Sandlot, and more.

Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $9.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu’s ad-free tier priced at $18.99.

July 1

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 2 Reunion Premiere

Lies Hidden In My Garden: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Adam (2009)

Alita: Battle Angel

Bride Wars

Bridesmaids

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Call (2013)

Catch and Release

The Comedian

Country Strong

Daddy Day Camp

The Day After Tomorrow

Dear White People (2014)

Demolition

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Easy A

The Equalizer 3

Flight Of The Phoenix (2004)

Ford v Ferrari

Friends With Benefits

Fruitvale Station

Garden State

The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy

Home Alone

Home Alone 2: Lost In New York

Home Alone 3

Honest Thief

The Internship

I Love You, Man

I Origins

I, Robot

I Saw the Light

King Arthur

Kingdom Come

Kingdom Of Heaven

The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Man Who Knew Too Little

Mission To Mars

Pixels

The Pledge

Prometheus

Puss In Boots

Real Steel

Ruby Sparks

The Sandlot

Shanghai Knights

Shanghai Noon

Sisters

Sugar

Sunshine (2007)

Tammy

Taxi (2004)

Ted

Ted 2

The Way Way Back

Wrath Of Man

July 2

Dragon Ball DAIMA: Complete Series (Dubbed)

July 3

The American Soldier: Complete Season 1

Aaron Hernandez and the Untold Murders of Bristol: Complete Season 1

America The Story Of US: Complete Season 1

America: Promised Land: Season 1

Barack Obama: Season 1

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War: Season 1

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution: Season 1

Codes and Conspiracies: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Community: Complete Series

Dan Da Dan: Season 2 Premiere (Subbed & Dubbed)

Days That Shaped America: Complete Season 1

The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes: Complete Season 3C

The Proof Is Out There: Complete Season 4B

The Secret History of Air Force One: Complete Season 1

The Secret History of the Civil War: Complete Season 1

761st Tank Battalion: The Original Black Panthers: Complete Season 1

Who is Luigi Mangione?: Complete Season 1

Mia and Me: The Hero of Centopia

July 4

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

The Abyss

The Day The Earth Stood Still

In the Lost Lands (2025)

July 5

Cold Case Files: The Grim Sleeper: Complete Season 1

The Idaho College Murders: Complete Season 1

The Lake Erie Murders: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

The Perfect Murder: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Untitled Maxine Project: Complete Season 1

July 6

Cults and Extreme Belief: Complete Season 1

Killer Cases: Complete Season 6a

Toilet Bound Hanako-Kun: Season 2 Sequel Premiere (SUBBED)

July 7

Such Brave Girls: Complete Season 2

Deep Sea Detectives: Complete Season 1

Travel Texas: Complete Season 1

July 8

Bachelor in Paradise: Season 10 Premiere

Born to be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers: Complete Docuseries

Marked Men (2025)

July 9

FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 17 Premiere

Ancient Aliens: Origins: Complete Season 1

Insomnia (UK): Complete Season 1

Matched in Manhattan: Complete Season 1

Team Players: Complete Season 1

July 10

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations: Complete Seasons 5 and 6

Extreme Road Ragers: Complete Season 1A

Summer Baking Championship: Complete Season 1

Suspicious Minds: Complete Season 1

Parkland

Buffaloed

July 11

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 11 Premiere

Mountain Men: Complete Season 13

Big Momma’s House

Big Momma’s House 2

The Hot Chick

LOL Live with Chico Bean

LOL Live with Chinedu Unaka

Marmaduke

MR-9: Do or Die

Riff Raff

July 12

90 Day Fiance: Complete Season 6

90 Day Fiance UK: Complete Season 3

Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1

A Quiet Place Part II

July 13

Deep Sea Detectives: Complete Season 2

Dumb Money

July 14

Fugitives Caught on Tape: Complete Season 1

Stags (UK): Complete Season 1

July 15

Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit: Complete Docuseries

Rachael Ray’s Holidays: Complete Season 1

Get Away (2024)

SAS: Red Notice

July 16

Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes: Complete Season 2A

Unexpected Loves: Complete Season 1

July 17

Baylen Out Loud: Complete Season 1

Jake Makes It Easy: Complete Season 1

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 3

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?: Complete Season 2

Polyfamily: Complete Season 1

The Amateur

Snake Eyes G.I. Joe Origins

July 18

High Rollers

July 19

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Seasons 6 and 7

The Assessment

July 20

Smurfs: The Lost Village

July 21

Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari: Complete Docuseries

July 22

Red Eye (UK): Complete Seasons 1 and 2

July 23

Washington Black: Complete Season 1

July 24

Match Game: Season 6 Premiere ABC

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Season 4 Premiere

Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart: Complete Season 1

Mad About You: Complete Seasons 1-7

Summer Baking Championship: Complete Season 2

July 26

BBQ Brawl: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Chopped: Complete Season 61

Tournament Of Champions: Complete Season 6

Tournament of Champions VI: The Qualifiers: Complete Season 6

Ultimate Summer Cook-Off: Complete Season 1

July 28

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball: Season 1A

Operation Fortune

July 29

Dope Girls (UK): Complete Season 1

Memoir of a Snail

July 30

Mr & Mrs Murder: Complete Docuseries

The Bachelor (Australia): Complete Seasons 3-5

The Bachelorette (Australia): Complete Seasons 3-4

July 31

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Season 5

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 21, 22, and 38

Mad About You (2019): Complete Series