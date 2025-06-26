83 Movies and TV Shows Coming to Paramount+ in July 2025

Paramount+ is making a splash in streaming this summer!
The streamer just unveiled the full list of TV shows, movies, and specials arriving in July 2025, promising an abundance of can’t-miss titles.
Keeping on track with previous months, July 1 will mark the biggest day of the month, with dozens of hit films being stocked in the streaming library. Among next month’s additions are fan-favorites like Breakfast at Tiffany’s, The Lincoln Lawyer, Titanic, and Zero Dark Thirty, as well as the Jackass film collection, Airplane! and Airplane II: The Sequel, and the first three Beverly Hills Cop movies. Those titles will be followed by the new film Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado, which will be added to the streaming catalog the same day as Dora Season 3’s premiere.
Later in the month, Paramount+ will premiere what is without a doubt the biggest titles of the month: Dexter: Resurrection, which will see Michael C. Hall reprise his role as serial killer Dexter Morgan. Meanwhile, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is also set to return for its third outing.
Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform will need a Paramount+ subscription. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include all Showtime programming, costs $7.99 per month. Paramount+ Premium which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $12.99 per month. Paramount+ also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in July 2025 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).
July 1
A Soldier’s Story
A Walk Among the Tombstones
A Walk on the Moon
Airplane II: The Sequel
Airplane!
An Officer and a Gentleman
Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop II
Beverly Hills Cop III
Boys And Girls
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Chicago
City of God
City of Men
Congo
Cracks*
Crisis*
Defiance
Don Jon
Downhill Racer
Election
Failure to Launch
Full Metal Jacket
G.I. Blues
G.I. Jane
Gasoline Alley
Girl, Interrupted
Glory
Go
Hamburger Hill
Hit & Run
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3
Jackass 3.5
Jackass Number 2
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated
Jackass: The Movie
Jarhead
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Limitless*
Looper
Lords of Dogtown
Machete Kills*
Major League
Mud
Pet Sematary (2019)
Rules of Engagement
Saving Private Ryan
Seabiscuit
Set It Off: Director’s Cut
Side Effects*
Sleepless*
South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut
Stardust
Staten Island Summer
Stop-Loss
The Aviator
The Book of Henry
The Fighter
The Gunman*
The Killer Inside Me*
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Patriot
The Presidio
The Quiet American
The Survivalist*
The To Do List
The Virgin Suicides
Titanic
Training Day
World Trade Center
Zero Dark Thirty
July 2
Dora & Diego: Rainforest Rescues special
July 8
White Famous (season 1)
July 10
Big Brother (season 27)
The Great Debaters*
July 13
Alone in Berlin*
July 16
The Challenge: All Stars (season 5)
Max and the Midknights (season 1)
July 23
RuPaul’s Drag Race (season 17)
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (season 16)
July 30
CMT Live – Nate Smith at Busch Country: One Night Only