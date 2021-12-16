WWE Locks Down Major Superstar for Multi-Year Contract

A top WWE Superstar is staying with the company for a little longer. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Kevin Owens has signed a new contract with WWE. This comes as there were rumors of his contract expiring were being talked about for the last few months.

In the report (per ComicBook.com), Sapp wrote, “WWE sources that we spoke to said they were over the moon about retaining Owens, that they made it clear to him personally that they were eager to retain his services.” Sapp also wrote that the multi-year deal is “an excellent offer.” It was reported that Owen’s contract was coming to an end in January 2022.

Owens, 37, has been with WWE since 2014 but made his main roster debut in 2015 after spending time in NXT. In his career, Owns won the NXT Championship, the Intercontinental Championship twice, the United States Championship three times and the Universal Championship in 2016. Owens held on to the Universal title for 188 days before losing it to Goldberg.

“Man, the last five years have been a roller coaster. …The highs are great, but the lows, sometimes, they’re really hard to take for somebody who cares a lot, and who is very passionate about this, like I am,” Owens said in a video back in August. “But I’ve been so lucky because I’ve had a really great career. I’ve had my wife, my kids, and my parents — who are all fantastic at helping me navigate through this. It’s not just them, I have really great friends, really great colleagues to go on this ride with. And I have everybody watching this right now.

“I’ve been lucky to have a loyal following along me for that ride. And that’s you guys, today, reminding me of what happened five years ago when I won the Universal Title. So I figured this was a good time to say thank you to all of you” he continued. “For being there for the highs, for being there for the lows, just for being there for the whole ride.” Currently, Owens competes on Monday Night Raw and is looking to win the WWE Championship. He will face Seth Rollins, Bobby Lasley and WWE Champion Big E in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the title at pay-per-view event WWE Day 1 on New Year’s Day in Atlanta.