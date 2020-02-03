Woman Flashes Multiple Golfers on Camera During Waste Management Open

The Waste Management Open took place this past weekend in Phoenix, with American golfer Webb Simpson winning the tournament. However, that wasn’t what people were talking about, because a woman was seen flashing multiple golfers during the event. The video of the woman flashing can be found here; as she reveals herself, the golfers are seen laughing. There are also people offscreen commenting on the woman.

“No wonder he missed the putt,” one person said.

The video doesn’t indicate which hole the flashing took place, but it’s likely it happened at hole No. 16. Brian Wacker of Golfword talked about the hole and he talked about how the spectators steal the show from the golfers.

“There was the streaker of 2018 on the 17th hole—during the pro-am. And every year someone manages to find their way into the lake along the 18th,” Wacker wrote.

“That’s nothing. According to one source, during the 2014 tournament there were 19 arrests for public sex underneath the bleachers at 16.”

One of the reasons for the craziness is the alcohol being served. The event can be so intense the number of officers can be as many as seen in the Super Bowl. “This is the Super Bowl for us,” Sgt. Ben Hoster told GolfWeek as he said there was more security for the Waste Management Open than there was for the Super Bowl when it was in Phoenix five years ago.

“There is a lot of alcohol. We see a lot of disorderly conducts, trespassing, the occasional dispute. A lot of times we’ll simply escort someone out and say they’re done for the day. It gives us a way to get them off the course because we want to limit the distraction on the course quickly and get them in here and treat them and send them off.”

As wild as the Waste Management Open can be, the event also showed respect to a sports legend as they paid tribute to former Lakers star Kobe Bryant, who died alongside his 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven other victims in a helicopter crash last week. The PGA tour honored by “by putting the pin on No. 16 at a spot that was 24 paces from one edge and 8 paces from the other,” according to CBS Sports.

“For a guy that I never knew, I don’t think I’ve ever experienced sadness for the death of someone that I never knew like I did with Kobe,” Simpson said. “And my caddie and I were talking about it the other night and I asked him, ‘Why do you think, you know, this one feels different?’

“I mean, many, many people have died in my lifetime that I knew of, but I think just it hit home to me. He’s seven years older, he’s 41, he has four kids, I have five; he has four daughters, I have four daughters; and he seemed like he was at a place in his life where he’s so excited about what’s going on around him, what he’s giving back to, what he’s involved in.”