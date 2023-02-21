Two-Time MLB All-Star Announces Retirement From Baseball After 10 Seasons

A two-time MLB All-Star is calling it a career. Jason Kipnis went to social media on Monday to announce his retirement from baseball after 10 seasons. Kipnis played nine seasons for the Cleveland Indians (now Cleveland Guardians) and one season with the Chicago Cubs. He has not played in an MLB game since the 2020 season.

"I always head you rarely get to end your career on your own terms," Kipnis wrote in the social media post. "They weren't lying. Breaking my hamate bone on my last swing with Cleveland meant no fun hat tip before leaving. Got to go home and wear the Cubbie Blue and return to Cle as a visitor; pandemic, empty stadiums, no closure. Instead, it ended the way my professional career started, riding buses in the minor leagues. And then the lockout happened, and before I knew it, it was over. My mind and body just aren't up for the commitment anymore. Frustrating at first, but there's only one feeling I'm left with that stands out above all... Gratitude."

Jason Kipnis has announced his retirement from MLB pic.twitter.com/EVupe5CqGc — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) February 20, 2023

Kipnis, 35, started his MLB career in 2011 in Cleveland. He emerged as a top second baseman in 2013 after recording a .284 batting average with 17 home runs and 84 RBI while being selected to his first All-Star game. He was selected to the All-Star game again in 2015 and finished that year with a .303 batting average with nine home runs and 52 RBIs. In nine seasons in Cleveland, Kipnis tallied a .261 batting average with 123 home runs and 545 RBIs. He signed with the Cubs in 2020 and played 44 games in the 60-game season. The following year, Kipnis signed a minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves and played in 59 games for the Triple-A affiliate the Gwinnett Stripers. He was released by the Braves in November 2021.

Im honor of Jason Kipnis retiring, lets take a trip down memory lane.



The dirtbag had one hell of a highlight reel in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/vZcRsyMRs1 — Barstool Cleveland (@BS_Cleveland) February 20, 2023

In a statement, the Guardians wrote: "Hard to put words to such an illustrious career as one of Cleveland's best second baseman in franchise history. Congrats on a great career. Happy trails, Dirtbag." Kipnis played college baseball at Arizona State and batted .378 with 30 home runs, 144 RBIs, 142 runs, 37 doubles, 10 triples, and 51 stolen bases in 474 at-bats for the Sun Devils in two seasons.