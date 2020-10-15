'Thursday Night Football' Not Airing Tonight Due to NFL Scheduling Changes

✖

Each NFL week officially starts with Thursday Night Football, but that won't be the case for Week 6. There will be no game played tonight due to the number of scheduling changes the league has made due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills were set to square off tonight. However, the Bills played the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday, which was a game originally set for this past Sunday. That game was moved due to the Titans dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Instead, the Chiefs and Bills will do battle on Monday, Oct. 19, at 5 p.m. ET. It will be followed by the original Monday Night Football Game for Week 6 – Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys. The Chiefs and Bills are coming off disappointing losses but are still on top of their respective divisions. Bills head coach Sean McDermott is excited about facing Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. McDermott worked under Reid when they both were on the Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff.

"I'm sure he wants to kick my butt and we're going to want to do the same," McDermott told reporters on Wednesday per Chiefs Wire. "I mean that's the one thing I know about Andy, the offseason is the offseason and in-season is the in-season. So when we play each other we go hard at each other and then before and after the game we’re friends. I think we have mutual respect for each other and a good friendship."

As for Reid, he's hoping the Chiefs can get back on track. After the loss against the Las Vegas Raiders, Reid said he was not happy with the team giving up explosive plays and committing costly penalties. "I try to give them a real observation at the end of the game," Reid said via the Kansas City Star. “And penalties and big plays were what’s real. However they got the big plays (and) however we committed the penalties, we need to fix those — so that’s what’s real.

The Chiefs and Bills Monday night game will air on Fox since it was supposed to air the game tonight. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will have the call while Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink will report from the sidelines. The game will also stream on Amazon Prime with Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer on the call.