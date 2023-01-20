Super Bowl Champion Player Kills Mountain Lion With Bow and Arrow

A former NFL defensive lineman killed a mountain lion with a bow and arrow in Colorado. Derek Wolfe said he was asked to hunt the mountain lion who was "wreaking havoc" in a neighborhood. Wolfe also said that he "almost died on that mountain."

"Late Tuesday night I got a call from [Hunt Nest] to see if I wanted to stalk a giant Tom (male mountain lion) who has been wreaking havoc in a rural neighborhood," Wolfe wrote. "He had already killed two of her dogs and was living under her porch, nervous what he might do next. We found a fresh 4x4 mule deer he had just killed. We hiked straight up 2500ft and down the other side, then back up again, back down the other side and then back up again to 9600ft.

"Exhausted, dehydrated, cramping I drew back my @hoytbowhunting and sent an @sevrbroadheads through him. Then I had to crawl backwards down the mountain with him to get him to the truck I fell 10ft off a rock face on the way down lol. Any guess how big this thing was?"

According to TMZ Sports, Wolfe's killing of the mountain lion was legal. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife told TMZ Sports that Wolfe has a mountain lion hunting license and is "in good standing" with the organization. Wolfe then went on his The Drive sports talk show to explain why he did nothing wrong.

"He was hiding under this lady's porch down the road," Wolfe said. "She told us, 'Please get rid of him. He killed my dog last year.'" I love hunting deer and elk, and mountain lions kill deer and elk, and mature male mountain lions kill the cubs of female mountain lions to get them to go back into heat. I feel like I am doing my part by taking care of some of these Toms. It is not easy."

Wolfe, 32, was selected by the Denver Broncos in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He played with the Broncos for eight seasons and helped the team win the Super Bowl in 2015. In his eight seasons in Denver, Wolf recorded 299 tackles, 34 sacks and one interception. In 2020, Wolfe signed a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens and tallied 51 tackles and one sack in 14 games. He signed a three-year contract with the Ravens in 2021 but missed the entire year due to a hip injury. Wolfe announced his retirement in July last year.