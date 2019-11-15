Steelers vs Browns Brawl Leaves Former NFL Players and Fans Stunned

The NFL experienced something it has never seen before as Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett took the helmet off of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, and hit him in the head with it on Thursday night. That led to both the Steelers and the Browns getting into a massive brawl with just eight seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, and three players were ejected from the game.

But the talk of the NFL right now is Garrett and it’s likely he will be suspended for at least the rest of this season. After the game, Garrett told reporters what he did to Rudolph was wrong. “I made a mistake; I lost my cool,” Garrett said. “It’s going to come back to hurt our team. The guys who jumped in the scrum, I appreciate my teammates having my back, but it shouldn’t have gotten that far. That’s on me,” he said.

Here’s a look at NFL fans, current players and former players reacting to the brawl.

The Hit

Just when you think you’ve seen everything in the NFL…

pic.twitter.com/rAlekgz992 — Brian L Jones (@BrianJones_PC) November 15, 2019

Here’s a look at the hit for those how haven’t seen it yet. What is not shown in the video is Rudolph going after Garrett after he is taken down to the ground. But with Garrett talking off Rudolph’s helmet and using it as a weapon, he could have been arrested.

Patrick Mahomes

Bro i can’t even believe that just happen. — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 15, 2019

Patrick Mahomes was thinking what everyone else was thinking when he saw Garrett go after Rudolph. It’s something that has never been seen in the NFL before and it’s likely we won’t see it again. We could see an unprecedented suspension handed down to Garrett.

Reggie Bush

In all my life of football that might have been the craziest thing I have seen on a football field! They about to suspend Myles Garrett for 30 years! People getting stomped out, that was a hood fight! 🤦🏾‍♂️ Hate to see that in our game that’s not what pro football is about! — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) November 15, 2019

Reggie Bush believes Garrett will be suspended a little bit longer than the rest of the season. Of course, Bush is exaggerating, but it’s very likely the Browns defensive end could be suspended for 16 games meaning he would be suspended for the rest of this year and 10 games in 2020, which seems like 30 years.

Charles Woodson

Are we allowed to look at this from both sides? — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) November 15, 2019

Charles Woodson is pretty much asking if Rudolph will get some heat for his role in the incident? As mentioned Rudolph allegedly tried to take Garrett’s helmet off which led to Garrett going after him. Most people won’t take aim at Rudolph, but Woodson isn’t the only person to ask that question either.

Shannon Sharpe

They’re going be some heavy suspensions. Garrett might get the rest of the season off. Pouncey gone a min of 4 gms. WTF was Garrett thinking? — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 15, 2019

Shannon Sharpe might be right about the suspensions. Not only will Garrett miss games, but Maurkice Pouncey could be suspended for kicking Garrett while on the ground. But in Pouncey’s defense, he was only defending Rudolph who could have been seriously hurt.

Damien Woody

Myles Garrett should absolutely be suspended for that garbage! — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) November 15, 2019

Damien Woody is not holding back when it comes to Garrett. He will be suspended, but the NFL will have to decide what’s the best fit for the action. Because Garrett could have ended Rudolph’s career, the NFL has to take that into account and consider one of the biggest suspensions in NFL history.

JJ Watt

That. Is. Insanity. Wow. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 15, 2019

JJ Watt had only four words to describe what he saw in the Steelers versus Browns game. Watt has played a lot of football in his career and it’s safe to say he’s never seen anything like what he saw on Thursday night. And it’s also safe to say Watt would never do anything like what Garrett did.

Assault Charge

I dont care who you are. You use a helmet like a weapon, that’s an assault charge. pic.twitter.com/62XDktV1Fm — Chris (@Thor_Cipher) November 15, 2019

Because Garrett used the helmet as a weapon against another person, most fans and players and calling for assault. It’s unknown if Rudolph will press charges, but no matter which way anyone looks at it, Garrett is in a world of trouble.