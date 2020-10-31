Simona Halep, Wimbledon Champion, Tests Positive for COVID-19

✖

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep has tested positive for COVID-19. The Romanian player announced her diagnosis on Twitter and said that she has experienced mild symptoms. She is currently in Europe after skipping the U.S. Open in August.

"I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19. I am self-isolating at home and am recovering well from mild symptoms. I feel good ... we will get through this together," Halep tweeted on Saturday. Several people responded with well-wishes and expressed their desire to see Halep back at full strength. Many also offered their home remedies, such as drinking hot liquids with lemon.

According to AP News, Europe is experiencing a second wave of coronavirus infections, leading to a new wave of lockdowns and businesses closing. Switzerland, Italy, Bulgaria and Greece have closed or imposed strict lockdowns on nightspots. Additionally, these countries have imposed restrictions such as curfews and mandatory mask-wearing. Madrid and other parts of Spain banned all non-essential travel into and out of their regions. Similarly, German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced a four-week lockdown on bars, theaters and restaurants in order to avoid an "acute national health emergency."

Months prior to announcing her positive diagnosis, Halep had announced that she would skip the U.S. Open. She expressed concern about traveling to New York for the tournament, as well as the possibility of catching the coronavirus. Halep said that she would remain in Europe and continue to train.

"After weighing up all the factors involved and with the exceptional circumstances in which we are living, I have decided that I will not travel to New York to play the (at) usopen," Halep wrote on Twitter. "I always said I would put my health at the heart of my decision and I therefore prefer to stay and train in Europe."

Halep was one of six top players to withdraw from the tournament. Top-ranked Ash Barty and defending champion Bianca Andreescu both withdrew. No. 5 Elina Svitolina, No. 7 Kiki Bertens and No. 8 Belinda Bencic rounded out the list. Rafael Nadal, the top-ranked men's player, also withdrew from the tournament due to coronavirus concerns.

While several players pulled out of the U.S. Open, Naomi Osaka took part. The 22-year-old dominated in New York and defeated a slew of opponents. She ultimately won her third Grand Slam title, becoming the first Asian player (man or woman) to ever do so while simultaneously drawing attention for her facemasks featuring names such as Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.