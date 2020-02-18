Ryan Newman: Donald Trump Shares Message for Daytona 500 Driver Following Fiery Crash

President Donald Trump was among the many wishing NASCAR driver Ryan Newman a full recovery following his scary crash during the final stretch of the Daytona 500 Monday night. Trump took to Twitter to send well wishes Newman’s way, writing that he was praying for him and calling him “great and brave.”

Praying for Ryan Newman, a great and brave @NASCAR driver! #PrayingForRyan — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

Trump was the grand marshal during the lead-up to the race on Sunday afternoon, arriving via a flyover and then circling the Daytona International Speedway in the presidential limo nicknamed “The Beast” for its bulletproof exterior. The race ended up being postponed Sunday due to rain, and Trump did not attend the rescheduled event Monday afternoon and evening.

Newman was in the lead of the final lap of the race until he was bumped from behind by Ryan Blaney. The contact sent Newman crashing into the wall before another driver collided with the driver’s side of Newman’s vehicle, sending Newman’s No. 6 airborne before it came crashing to a halt upside-down on the side of the track. The car briefly caught fire before the flames were extinguished by track personnel.

Following the scary crash, Newman had to be removed from his car and transported via a stretcher to an ambulance. From there, he was taken to a hospital, where NASCAR said he was in serious condition, though doctors indicated that his injuries were “non-life threatening.”

Black screens were put up around the crash site to keep fans from seeing Newman get pulled from the car and onto a stretcher.

Newman, a 19-year NASCAR veteran, currently runs the No. 6 Ford for Roush Fenway Racing. He won the 2008 Daytona 500.

Mark Rushbrook, the global director of Ford Performance Motorsports, said in a statement Monday night that Ford was “grateful” to hear the injuries were not life-threatening. “We had been waiting for information just like everyone else, so to hear some positive news tonight is a relief. Ryan has been an important part of the Roush Fenway and Ford NASCAR program this past year, and he is so respected for being a great competitor by everyone in the sport.”

“The entire Ford family is sending positive thoughts for his recovery, but our first thoughts remain with his family and his team,” the statement concluded.

Roush Fenway also put out a statement after Newman’s condition was updated. “We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time. We appreciate your patience and cooperation and we will provide more information as it becomes available.”

Danny Hamlin, who went on the win the race for the third time in his career, explained afterward that he was not aware of the severity of the crash until after his controversial celebration in victory lane.