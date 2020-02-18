Ryan Newman Daytona 500 Crash: NASCAR Fan Posts Terrifying Video Footage Taken From the Stands

Following Monday night’s running of the Daytona 500, fans on social media were left in shock by a wreck involving Ryan Newman. The official broadcast footage was stunning, but other angles showed how this incident was terrifying for the fans. One person in the stands posted a video that showed his view of the wreck.

The person filming the wreck was near the fence, so they had an up-close view of the moment when driver Corey LaJoie’s vehicle collided with Newman’s. The camera captured the No. 6 Ford Mustang flying into the air and then skidding down the track while on fire.

“Out of all the videos I’ve seen this one gives me chills,” one Twitter user commented after seeing this video. The broadcast provided a clearer picture of the wreck, but this raw footage showed how truly fast the cars were moving at the time.

“This is the most dramatic view I’ve seen. Shows just how violent that crash really was,” another user added to the conversation. Several individuals had commented about how the speed was jaw-dropping.

The incident occurred moments before the end of the Daytona 500. Newman was leading at the time, but he spun out of control after his car was tapped from behind by Ryan Blaney’s vehicle.

Newman’s No. 6 Ford Mustang spun sideways and hit the wall before flipping. It was then hit by Corey LaJoie’s car, launching the vehicle into the air and causing it to flip several times. Newman’s car then slid down the track on its roof while on fire.

Crews immediately rushed to the flaming Ford following the wreck, which had to be turned onto its tires before Newman could be unstrapped from his seat. The broadcast did not show the safety personnel extricating the driver from his wrecked vehicle, which only caused further panic among NASCAR fans. They felt that the lack of information provided only meant the worst possible outcome.

However, the fans were relieved to hear that Newman had been transported to Halifax Medical Center and that his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. He is now continuing to receive treatment.

“On behalf of Roush Fenway Racing and Ryan Newman’s family, we’d like to thank the NASCAR community for the incredible outpouring of support and compassion for Ryan. Your thoughts and prayers have comforted us all,” Roush Fenway said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Ryan remains hospitalized at Halifax Medical Center and we will provide further updates on his condition as they become available.”

(Photo Credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)