Rocky Johnson Mourned by Fellow WWE Alum Brutus ‘The Barber’ Beefcake

WWE legend Rocky Johnson died at the age of 75 earlier this week and many of the wrestlers he worked with over the years mourned his passing. One of the most notable wrestlers to pay his respects to Johnson is fellow WWE alum Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake. On Twitter, Beefcake shared his feeling about Johnson and he also sent a message to his son Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“So sad to hear that my friend Rocky Johnson has passed away,” Beefcake wrote. “He was an amazing man who I admired greatly! God Bless you Rocky until we see each other in heaven!! Prayers going out to Dwayne [The Rock] Johnson and his family. You’re in my thoughts always! Much love!”

There were a number of fans who responded in the comments section. One fan wrote: “Such a loss Rocky and his legacy has and will continue to be such a big part of WWE. Thoughts and prayers to all of his family, friends and everyone whose lives he touched.”

“A somber thing the Rock and I now have in common, our dads died on January 15,” another fan wrote. “lost my dad 2 years ago today, really feeling it for the Rock and family… “

“Saw Rocky Johnson wrestle at the Wildwood civic center on the boardwalk in ’80 or ’81,” another Twitter user added. “Was great to see him up close. RIP “

Beefcake was one of the most recognizable WWE Superstars in the 1980s. He aligned himself with Hulk Hogan and he also won the tag team championship with Greg “The Hammer” Valentine. Because of the impact he made, Beefcake was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019.

Johnson was with Beefcake in the WWE in the early 1980s and he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008. Dwayne Johnson was the one who inducted his father and he recently went to Instagram to send him a message following his passing.

“Grateful that you gave me life. Grateful you gave me life’s invaluable lessons,” Dwayne Johnson wrote. “Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side. But you were ripped away from me so fast without warning. Gone in an instant and no coming back,. I’m in pain. But we both know it’s just pain and it’ll pass. Now I’ll carry your mana and work ethic with me, as it’s time to move on because I have my family to feed and work to accomplish.”