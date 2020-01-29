Rihanna Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Kobe Bryant: ‘We Miss You Man’

Rihanna is adding her name to the list of many who have shared tributes to Kobe Bryant since his death on Sunday after a helicopter crash, sharing an Instagram post on Monday honoring Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who also died in the crash.

“Still doesn’t feel real…still can’t find the right words,” the singer wrote alongside a photo of Bryant and a young Gianna after the Lakers’ 2009 championship win. “We miss you, man! May God have mercy on the Bryant family and the families of all the souls we lost!”

The other victims of the crash included Gianna’s basketball teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, Altobelli’s parents John and Keri Altobelli, Chester’s mom Sarah Chester, girls’ basketball coach Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan. Bryant and Gigi leave behind Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, and daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

Bryant played for the Lakers for all 20 season of his NBA career and won five championships with the team. The NBA canceled the Lakers’ Jan. 28 game against the Los Angeles Clippers and will reschedule it for a later date.

“The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday,” the NBA said in a statement, via ESPN.

The team’s next game is now set for Jan. 31 and will be a home matchup at the Staples Center against the Portland Trail Blazers. Bryant was extremely close to many members of the organization, including current Laker LeBron James, who shared an Instagram post on Monday mourning Bryant.

“I’m Not Ready but here I go,” his caption began. “Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!!”

“Man I love you big bro,” James continued. “My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it’s my responsibility to put this s— on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life #Gigi4Life.”

