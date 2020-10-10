Red River Rivalry Goes to 4 Overtime Periods, and Football Fans Lose It

The Red River Rivalry game between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners is one of college football's biggest events. Fans tune in every time to watch the bitter rivals face-off, and they proclaim that no other rivalry game can compare. Saturday's version, however, drew extra attention for the way it went down. Oklahoma built up a lead in regulation and appeared to be en route to victory, but Texas fought back and forced overtime. The two teams continued to swap shots until they reached the third overtime. Oklahoma appeared to be about to win at the end, but a missed field goal sparked a fourth overtime period. Ultimately, the Sooners scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion to secure the 53-45 win.

Throughout the game and after it ended, football fans did not hold back on Twitter. They referred to the Red River Rivalry as the best/worst game on the schedule. Many said that they had fun watching the game but also heavily criticized the coaching, as well as the action on the field. The comments continued with increasing frequency, especially after a Texas fan flipped off the camera.