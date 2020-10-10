Red River Rivalry Goes to 4 Overtime Periods, and Football Fans Lose It
The Red River Rivalry game between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners is one of college football's biggest events. Fans tune in every time to watch the bitter rivals face-off, and they proclaim that no other rivalry game can compare. Saturday's version, however, drew extra attention for the way it went down. Oklahoma built up a lead in regulation and appeared to be en route to victory, but Texas fought back and forced overtime. The two teams continued to swap shots until they reached the third overtime. Oklahoma appeared to be about to win at the end, but a missed field goal sparked a fourth overtime period. Ultimately, the Sooners scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion to secure the 53-45 win.
Throughout the game and after it ended, football fans did not hold back on Twitter. They referred to the Red River Rivalry as the best/worst game on the schedule. Many said that they had fun watching the game but also heavily criticized the coaching, as well as the action on the field. The comments continued with increasing frequency, especially after a Texas fan flipped off the camera.
Damn, I’m tired just watching that game #OUtexas
Glad #OU got the W...but we all know it shouldn’t have ended like that. Smh, game coulda been over in the 4th.— Terrance Charles (@TerranceChar1es) October 10, 2020
That was some game wow way to go OU https://t.co/TP6gXN53pC— sabit715 (@sabitante) October 10, 2020
Every single week#TexasLonghorns pic.twitter.com/QRuIHp0K8U— El Marinero (@ElMarinero24) October 10, 2020
Well, if you have to watch that game, best to do it with a view. #UTvsOU #HookEm pic.twitter.com/BjnrKTzPqo— Kristal Thomson (@kthomson318) October 10, 2020
The Texas Longhorns lost to a mediocre #Sooners team that played far less than mediocre. That's Texas football— Sloppy Joe finger zinger (@Slazerplazer) October 10, 2020
THROW THE WHOLE PROGRAM AWAY 😒 @TexasFootball— DART 💔🦍 (@TheBoy_94) October 10, 2020
Oklahoma players after beating Texas in 4th OT #RedRiverShootOut pic.twitter.com/VFMh7UH4x3— Emily Roberts (@imemilyroberts) October 10, 2020
Texas after this game!!!!!!! I'm getting drunk by my damn self!!!!!!!!!!!!!HOOK'EM!!!!!!!!! A REBUILDING OKLAHOMA TEAM WITH A RSQB!!!!!Damn!!!!!😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠 pic.twitter.com/cI1J4DbP3w— Reginald Marshall (@cujobite) October 10, 2020
is*— Chase Ingraham (@CaptAmericaXfit) October 10, 2020
My god! What an emotional roller coaster. Rattler made huge plays in OT, but I have to tip my hat to Ehlinger. The Red River Rivalry did not disappoint. BOOMER SOONER!#RedRiverShootOut #BoomerSooner— Aaron Wakefield (@AaronKeith1988) October 10, 2020
OK so I wasn’t too far off. https://t.co/uze9tbeagL— Dan Merker (@danmerker) October 10, 2020
LoL. After Oklahoma closes out a 4OT W over Texas with an end zone INT, Fox catches a couple of Texas fans: “Look Mom, I’m on national TV!” pic.twitter.com/oDOvmAqhjL— Steve Jones (@Jonesy10000) October 10, 2020
Pretty much explains how it’s going for UT fans right now. OU still sucks no matter what, but Texas also sucks and they need to get their sh*t together. Don’t rank this team ever again please pic.twitter.com/vcjOhG3KUe— Brian Trent (@brian_trent97) October 10, 2020
