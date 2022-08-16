Ranking the Best NFL Teams of All Time

The 2022 NFL season is getting ready to kick off, and the Los Angeles Rams are looking to win their second consecutive championship. They have the tools to make another run, and if that happens, where does it rank them among the NFL's all-time great teams?

Even if the Rams win the Super Bowl this upcoming season, they still have some work to do when it comes to being the best franchise in NFL history. Teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys have a long history of success, winning championships in different decades. The same can be said about the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears, the two oldest teams in NFL history who have won their share of league championships and Super Bowls. And if one of these teams comes away with a championship in 2022, they will only make their legacy stronger.

The odds comparison site Sidelines created a survey asking 70,000 people from around the world asking them which team is the best of all time. The results are in, and the No. 1 team isn't a big surprise based on its recent history.