Rams' Jalen Ramsey Makes NFL History With New $105M Contract

Jalen Ramsey is now a very wealthy man. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Los Angeles Rams cornerback has agreed to sign a five-year contract extension worth $105 million. Schefter also said Ramsey is the first defensive back in NFL history to sign a deal worth over $100 million, and his $71.2 million at signing is the largest for a defensive back. The Rams made the announcement of the contract agreement but did not provide the numbers.

Ramsey's signing comes just days before the team takes on the Dallas Cowboys to kick off the 2020 season. One of the top storylines for the Rams this offseason was Ramsey's contract as he was entering the final season of his rookie deal. When talking to reporters at the start of training camp, Ramsey said he wasn't ready about signing a new contract.

Locking down our lockdown. We’ve agreed with @jalenramsey on a 5-year extension. pic.twitter.com/aGBN7r2VAq — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 9, 2020

"I'm trying to do my job as a football player. I'm trying to be a leader on the team," Ramsey said. "If it comes, it comes. It's going to be a surprise to me, like it's going to be a surprise to you all." The Rams acquired Ramsey via trade in October 2019 after spending nearly three and a half seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In his nine games with the Rams, Ramsey posted 33 tackles, one interception and four passes defended.

"I thought I had an appreciation for the way that he played and just watching him from afar," Rams head coach Sean McVay said. "But now, really getting a glimpse and with the amount of competitive work we're getting in these training camp settings, he's even better than I thought."

Ramsey was drafted by the Jaguars No. 5 overall in 2016 from Florida State. During his time with the Seminoles, Ramsey was a two-time All-ACC Selection, a consensus All-American in 2015 and helped the team win the National Championship in 2013. In his rookie season with the Jaguars, Ramsey tallied 65 tackles, two interceptions and 14 passes defended in 16 games. He had a breakout year in 2017 after registering 63 tackle, four interceptions and 17 passes defended. On the HBO show Hard Knocks, Ramsey said being traded to the Rams was "probably one of the best days of my life."