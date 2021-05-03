Pro Boxer Charged in Death of Pregnant Woman and Unborn Child

✖

A lightweight boxer is facing federal charges stemming from the death of a pregnant woman and her unborn child. Felix Verdejo was arrested on Sunday and charged with kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death and intentionally killing an unborn child - known as the "Unborn Victims of Violence Act of 2004," according to ESPN. The body of Keishla Rogriguez was found in a lagoon in Puerto Rico a couple of days after she was reported missing.

Verdejo, 27, could face a life sentence in prison or the death penalty for the carjacking and kidnapping charges and life imprisonment for the intentional killing of an unborn child charge. Puerto Rico doesn't have the death penalty, but it can be used in cases that have federal charges.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the FBI, Verdejo is accused of punching Rodriguez in the face and injecting her with a syringe filled with an unidentified substance bought at a public housing complex. Verdejo allegedly bound Rodriguez's arms and feet with wire and tied a heavy block to her before throwing her off a bridge on Thursday morning. The complaint goes on to state that Verdejo then shot at Rodriguez's body, and unidentified witnesses helped kidnap and kill Rodriguez.

"Puerto Rico mourns Keishla Rodríguez's death. Our deepest condolences to her family and friends," said Alexis Torres, the Secretary of the Department of Public Safety of Puerto Rico, in a statement Sunday night. "The Puerto Rico Police Bureau and the federal agencies have worked long hours collaborating as a team to solve this cold murder expeditiously.

"Our police officers' dedication, passion and experience were essential in solving this murder in 48 hours," Torres continued. "It demonstrates how the collaboration of efforts is essential for our public safety. We'll keep on working together and we will seek justice for Keishla."

Top Rank, which has promoted Verdejo since 2012 released a statement on the situation. "Top Rank's thoughts and prayers are with Keishla Marlen Rodriguez Ortiz's family and friends, and with all those in mourning," the statement read. "We are deeply disturbed by the news reports, and we will continue to monitor developments in the case as it progresses." Verdejo has a 27-2 boxing record and is a former WBO Latino Lightweight Champion. His last match was against Masayoshi Nakatani in December and lost the bout via TKO in the ninth round.