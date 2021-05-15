Preakness 2021: Rombauer Wins Second Race of Triple Crown

✖

The 2021 Preakness Stakes are over, and Rombauer has been crowned the winner. The high-stakes horse race had more eyes on it than ever this year following the drama at the 2021 Kentucky Derby. Hopefully, the Preakness winner can escape similar controversy, blasting past Derby winner and favorite Medina Spirit and Midnight Bourbon.

Rombauer blasted past as the horses rounded the final turn, with Medina Spirit running out of gasoline and Midnight Bourbon just falling short. Trainer Mike McCarthy had an emotional moment on NBC after the win, thanking mentor Todd Pletcher and wishing his family could be present.

🏆 Preakness Stakes (G1)

1900m, 1.000.000 USD, for 3yo

🇺🇸 Pimlico Rombauer (USA)

(3C Twirling Candy - Cashmere, by Cowboy Gal)

J : Flavien Prat

T : Michael W. McCarthy

O : John and Diane Fradkin

🥈Midnight Bourbon

🥉Medina Spirit pic.twitter.com/2TUsKf26hw — WR1 (@WorldRacing1) May 15, 2021

The Preakness Stakes is the second race of the coveted Triple Crown in horse racing. Held at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, this year's Preakness had more eyes on it than usual for such a niche sport. The Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit tested positive for a banned substance shortly after the race, calling the results of the whole race into question. According to a report by USA Today, Medina Spirit has since tested negative and would have been allowed to enter the Preakness, but coach Bob Baffert chose to avoid the race altogether.

This means there is no Triple Crown winner this year since Medina Spirit falls short and could still be taken down later, taking some of the edge off the game. At the same time, the race drew a big crowd as it aired on NBC, judging by the reactions on social media.

Many were watching live from 2 p.m. onward, while others were eagerly awaiting the results. Bettors, racing veterans and newcomers to the sport alike were all expecting some shakeups in the aftermath of the Kentucky Derby.