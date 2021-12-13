3 Jockeys Hospitalized, 2 Horses Dead in Scary Race Accident

Three jockeys were taken to the hospital and two horses died after a scary accident at a horserace in Hong Kong on Sunday, according to TMZ Sports. The accident happened during the Group 1 Hong Kong Sprint at Sha Tin Racecourse when jockey Lyle Hewitson’s horse lost its footing while competing in the race. It led to the horse collapsing ahead of a large pack of horses, and the entire accident was televised. When the horse, Amazing Star, fell to the ground, Hewitson also collapsed before being trampled by horses.

Once that happened, three other jockeys and their horses went to the ground. The three men were sent to the Prince of Wales hospital and were treated with minor injuries. It was reported that Hewitson suffered a fractured hip and small bleed in the brain. Zac Purton suffered four fractured ribs, a fractured wrist and a broken nose. Yuuichi Fukunaga broke his collarbone. The two horses that died were Amazing Star and Naboo Attack.

The race did continue as Blake Shinn and his horse Sky Field came in first place. “I have mixed emotions for winning this race today,” Shinn said. “Obviously the first emotion is that my feelings are with the fallen jockeys and horses out there. It’s a real bittersweet win and in a way, it’s a hard win to take in the circumstances.”

This news comes on the heels of a Kentucky Derby-winning horse dying suddenly on the track last week. Medina Spirit won the Kentucky Derby earlier this year and died on an apparent heart attack in California.

“He looked like he was struggling the last part, and the rider was pulling him up,” California Horse Racing Board equine medical director Jeff Blea said while also adding that Medina Spirit collapsed and went down after the wire. He then added that “Sudden death is the cause of death,” while also noting that “oftentimes, these are cardiovascular.”

In late October, Miguel Mena, a former Kentucky Derby jockey was killed in a pedestrian car crash on Interstate 64 in Kentucky. He was 34 years old. “This news is absolutely shocking, terrible and heartbreaking,” Churchill Downs Racetrack President Mike Anderson said in a statement. “Our team is devastated to learn of Miguel’s passing. He was such a courageous rider who fought to overcome several challenges and adversity. We’ll miss his bright smile.”