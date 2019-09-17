Pittsburgh Pirates Pitcher Felipe Vazquez Arrested, Charged With Child Solicitation

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez was arrested on Tuesday morning on charges of child solicitation and pornography according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. A felony warrant out of Lee County, Fla. was out for Vazquez’s arrest and Pennsylvania police officers had a search warrant for his Pittsburgh apartment. In his apartment, officers found several electronic devices which will undergo forensic examinations.

The investigation began last month when officials “obtained information that Vazquez had a reported sexual relationship with a 13-year-old female.” The alleged victim, who is now 15, received text messages from Vazquez that said he would meet up with her after the season, according to authorities. It was also reported the girl received a video where the veteran pitcher is performing a sex act.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Pirates have released a statement on Vazquez.

“Today we were made aware of an active law enforcement investigation involving Felipe Vázquez and his subsequent arrest, the statement said. “We take this matter, and these charges in particular, extremely seriously. We have informed the Commissioner’s Office of the investigation and arrest. The Commissioner’s Office will immediately place Felipe Vázquez on Administrative Leave (and, as a result, Restricted List) pursuant to the Joint MLB/MLBPA Policy. We need to be respectful to all involved and the ongoing legal proceeding. As a result, the organization, our staff and players cannot comment any further at this time.”

The news of Vazquez being arrested comes on the heels being in a fight with teammate Kyle Crick over clubhouse music. It was reported that Vazquez asked Crick to turn off the music at his locker. Crick declined and that led to two getting into a physical altercation. Vazquez had to get six stitches on his nose while Crick injured his finger and he will miss the rest of the 2019 season.

Vazquez has been with the Pirates since 2016 after spending his first year and a half with the Washington Nationals. This year, Vazquez has a 5-1 record with an ERA of 1.65. His production in 2019 led to him being named to the All-Star team. He was named to his first All-Star game in 2018 when he recorded a 4-2 record with an ERA of 2.70. Vazquez also recorded 89 strikeouts and allowed four home runs in 70 innings.

We’ll have more on this story as it’s developing.