Olympic Closing Ceremony's Spectacular Light Show Was Very Underwhelming in Person, Photo Shows

The closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics took place on Sunday and featured a spectacular light show. And while it looked amazing on TV, one Twitter user discovered that it wasn't so great for the people who attended the ceremony. A photo shows a person at the event with a TV screen broadcasting the closing ceremony, which shows lights dancing across the stadium before coming together for the Olympic rings in mid-air. However, the"reality" of the situation is that no lights were dancing in the stadium and formed a ring.

As mentioned by NBC Chicago, the light display was intended to be part of the closing ceremony's "Moving Forward" theme. "Together, these lights rise to form a luminous wave — representing the Olympic spirit that lives within us all," the organizers said. "As these lights take flight across the stadium, we remember the many people whose contribution made the Olympics possible -both near and far, as well as those who could not be here today."

The light display might not be real, but Tokyo was able to pull off the Olympics in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans weren't allowed to attend the Olympics because of the surging COVID-19 cases, but there were still memorable moments, including Simone Biles winning two medals in gymnastics and Allyson Felix taking a U.S. record 11th medal in track.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were the fourth Olympics Games to be held in Japan. Tokyo hosted the Summer Olympics in 1964, Sapporo hosted the Winter Olympics in 1972 and Nagano hosted the Winter Olympics in 1998. Tokyo won the bid to host the 2020 Summer Olympics in 2013, beating Instanbul and Madrid.

The Olympic spirit is in all of us. A display of beautiful, luminous colours swirl together, representing the many flags of the world. They form the Olympic Rings, a timeless symbol of unity. #StrongerTogether #Tokyo2020 #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/38dv0e0w98 — Olympics (@Olympics) August 8, 2021

Now that Tokyo has concluded its Olympics, all eyes will be on Paris as the city will host the summer games in 2024. "Of course, we are learning a lot as we have done here in Tokyo about adapting to the challenges of a pandemic," said Agathe Renoux, spokesperson for Paris 2024, per CNN. "We are ready to adapt and we are keeping our focus on our exciting Games."