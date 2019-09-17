Odell Beckham Jr. Makes Another Wild One-Handed Catch, Twitter Reacts

There is just something about Odell Beckham Jr. and NFL games played in primetime that creates a special kind of magic that makes social media collapse with the retweets and comments. Beckham proved this as a rookie when he made a wild one-handed grab against the Cowboys on Sunday night, and now he just upped his game on ESPN.

With the Browns needing a big play to convert a second-and-12, quarterback Baker Mayfield dropped back and looked for his new number one receiver. He launched a pass down the right sideline, which traveled 45.3 yards in the air, per Next Gen Stats. Beckham had less than a yard of separation with the New York Jets defensive back, but he somehow made a wild reception inside the 10-yard line. Of course, this is OBJ, so he only used one hand.

As expected, Beckham’s catch turned heads on social media. He was under the microscope after an average performance against the Tennessee Titans and needed to make some big plays to quiet the doubters. This one-handed grab to set the Browns up near the goal line certainly didn’t quiet anyone, but it proved that Beckham is still just as lethal of a playmaker.

What’s fascinating about this play is that it sparked some very unique reactions from social media. There were many that were simply in awe of his ability to make these one-handed receptions with ease while others were far more fascinated by the fact that Beckham was rocking a Richard Mille watch.

While there were many that had their minds blown by Beckham making yet another wild one-handed reception, there was one figure that wasn’t convinced. Jets backup quarterback Trevor Siemian, who was thrown into the starting lineup, saw the catch but was less convinced of the skill involved. in his mind, it was a really lucky play.

Trevor Siemian really went there on Odell’s catch 😂 pic.twitter.com/Bt19nvjf4Y — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) September 17, 2019

Throughout the week leading up to this battle in New York, the primary discussion surrounded Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams and Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The former Giants star made some comments about Williams ordering dirty hits on players, which kickstarted a tense back-and-forth. Obviously, the Jets DC entered the game looking to shut down Beckham, but this has not played out in his favor.

Gregg Williams seeing Odell make the one-handed catch against his defense pic.twitter.com/D6HaE3oULp — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 17, 2019

How good are Odell Beckham Jr.’s hands? There are former NFL players that believe he can catch anything. It doesn’t even have to be a football. In fact, former defensive back Tank Williams envisions the Browns star making a wild catch with all of the lights turned off. Talk about a unique drill to improve your hands.

That dude @obj can catch a BB in the dark‼️ Too sweet w/ the one hand stick em… #DawgCheck pic.twitter.com/gjMhNHR9Uh — Tank Williams (@TankWilliams13) September 17, 2019

Odell Beckham is one of those players that can impress his peers with regularity. Whether it’s his route-running or wild receptions, other football players just have to stop and take notice. For example, Marcus Greaves played running back for Oregon State University and saw plenty of talented players come through the program. However, none quite made plays like OBJ.

Odell with another unreal catch 🤦🏾‍♂️🔥 — Marcus Greaves (@MarcusGreaves_) September 17, 2019

Odell Beckham Jr. is known for many different things. Big plays, one-handed receptions, stellar route-running, wearing extremely expensive watches in NFL games. In week one, OBJ caught heat from the league for wearing a watch that reportedly cost $350K. Well, he upped the ante on Monday night with another classic timepiece.

When Odell Beckham was surprisingly traded during the offseason, the move was met with decidedly mixed reactions. Some were happy to see him gone due to the headache that his “antics” caused. Others, however, were far more upset because of his ability to make game-changing plays at any moment. Instead of trading Beckham, the fans would have preferred to see the team make a very different trade.

Another week and another big play by Odell Beckham Jr. In the minds of some NFL fans, this is nothing new. For others, however, this only proves one thing — there is no way that OBJ is actually a human. He must be a cyborg or something else to make those catches.

HE …IS ….NOT …..HUMAN — max weber (@MRandal7312) September 17, 2019

When Odell Beckham Jr. makes big catches, there are two main reactions. Those that despise the star wide receiver react with disgust and try to point out the issues with his personality. However, there are other reactions by fans of Beckham. They are just simply so happy that he is making big plays.

Where does Odell Beckham Jr. get his ability to make these wild receptions? Is it the hours of practice, or is it natural ability? Maybe, he is like Samson and has something that gives him power. The character from the Bible had long hair that granted him strength. Maybe Beckham’s power stems from those very expensive watches.

Gotta be the watch pic.twitter.com/J9BXOVDa6p — Adam Lefkoe (@AdamLefkoe) September 17, 2019

With Odell Beckham Jr. making wild plays, it’s only natural to worry about those that recently cheered for him. How are the Giants fans doing? Are they happy that Beckham is no longer making plays with the Giants, or are they devastated? The answer is unknown at this point, but it’s likely that this debate will rage all season.