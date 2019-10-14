Odell Beckham Jr. Sued for BMW Crash in New York

Odell Beckham Jr. can’t seem to fully get away from New York. According to TMZ, the Cleveland Browns wide receiver is being sued by the Lexington Insurance Company for a crash that involved a BMW in 2017. Beckham borrowed the car from a company called Celebrity Motors to drive around town. Beckham did not crash the car which occurred at the Lincoln Tunnel. However, his friend, Blake Anderson, was allegedly behind the well at the time of the accident. Lexington Insurance Company is suing Beckham for $38,000 in damages to the 2017 BMW 650XG which is worth over $100,000.

“Beckham’s buddy, Blake Anderson, was allegedly “driving like a maniac” and “carelessly” cutting across lanes of traffic to exit the tunnel. But he struck another car and caused $38,000 in damage to the BMW,” the New York Post wrote.

Beckham was a member of the Giants at the time and he was traded the Browns earlier this year. Back in August, Beckham had some very interesting things to say about his former team.

“This wasn’t no business move,” Beckham said of the Giants’ decision to trade him to the Browns per CBS Sports. “This was personal. They thought they’d send me here to die.”

Beckham also talked about working with quarterback Baker Mayfield and he was excited about the opportunity to work with a guy who was coming off a productive rookie season.

“Just tell him to do what he does,” he said. “There’s a reason he was the first pick. There’s a reason he won the Heisman. There’s a reason he led Oklahoma to all those great seasons. I just let him tell me what he thinks I should do and I’m just gonna do that, and he’s gonna put it where it needs to be.”

Beckham even got some words of encouragement from former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick before the start of the season.

“From putting in work predraft to staying ready against the odds! Love to my Brother Odell Beckham,” Kaepernick wrote on a Twitter post and ended the message with #StillReady.

In six games, Beckham has recorded 29 receptions for 436 yards and one touchdown. And as for the Browns, they have a 2-4 record but they are in second place in the AFC North.

Beckham has yet to comment on the pending lawsuit.