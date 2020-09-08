Nikki Bella Is 18 Pounds Away From Her Pre-Pregnancy Weight

✖

Nikki Bella gave birth to her baby boy Matteo five weeks ago and is now showing fans her postpartum body. The former WWE Superstar went to her Instagram story and was wearing just her bra and underwear and revealed she is 18 pounds away from her pre-pregnancy weight. She also admitted that some of the weight she gained was from overindulgence during quarantine and not just being pregnant.

"I want to blame so bad COVID and being in Arizona with a lot of heat that I didn’t get to workout like I used to," she said via Page Six, “But no. I indulged in pizza quite a bit especially towards the end and baked goods." She went on to say that she's ready to lose the remaining weight but not to the point where she goes hungry.

"I have to take full accountability," Bella added, "so I am now in a journey to lose 18 pounds, but in the most healthiest way possible because I’m breastfeeding obviously, and giving my son the most amazing nutrition is No. 1, so there’s going to be no crash-diets, no starving myself. It's gonna be bringing workout back in and healthy nutrition, which I have been doing. Of course I cheat here and there; I'm normal."

At the start of her Instagram story, Bella said she had a hard time showing off her body because of the response she would get on social media. "This was really hard to do but I felt like it was the right thing to do because I feel like sometimes on social media and with people sometimes in the spotlight we just truly don't showcase how hard postpartum can be and the journey of getting your body back."

Nikki Bella's sister, Brie responded to her story by posting three clapping emojis on her Instagram post. WWE Superstar Lana also responded by writing, "You are so beautiful." Other fans responded to the post by thanking the Total Bellas star for sharing her experience since it's not an easy one."I love you for this!!!" one fan wrote. "Thank you for sharing! Motherhood is a tough journey and we should never be embarrassed of our post-baby bodies!"