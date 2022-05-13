NBA Reveals New NBA Finals Trophy and Additional Postseason Hardware

The NBA postseason trophies have a new look. On Thursday, the NBA announced six trophies got a makeover, including the Larry O'Brien Trophy, which is given to the winning team of the NBA Finals. Additionally, the league announced there will be trophies for the Eastern and Western Conference MVP. The Eastern Conference MVP trophy will be named Larry Bird, and the Western Conference MVP trophy will be named after Magic Johnson.

"Our minds were on what the trophy should look like and how heavy they should be," Christopher Arena, the NBA's head of on-court and brand partnerships, who spearheaded the project, said in a statement. "We wanted to explore and start a new 75 years and bring some aesthetic consistency to that and have some meaning behind all the trophies we had."

"Symbolically, the trophy represents the end of a journey that these athletes go on, and I felt the symbols to celebrate the players had been under-celebrated," Victor Solomon, the artist who help designed the trophies, said. "It was very exciting and unprecedented to be able to push the boundaries and (figure out) what materials need to be and don't need to be associated with it and what we needed to do to create a cohesive collection of trophies. Here we have every trophy having a relationship with the other one." Here's a look at the resigned trophies.