NBA Reveals New NBA Finals Trophy and Additional Postseason Hardware
The NBA postseason trophies have a new look. On Thursday, the NBA announced six trophies got a makeover, including the Larry O'Brien Trophy, which is given to the winning team of the NBA Finals. Additionally, the league announced there will be trophies for the Eastern and Western Conference MVP. The Eastern Conference MVP trophy will be named Larry Bird, and the Western Conference MVP trophy will be named after Magic Johnson.
"Our minds were on what the trophy should look like and how heavy they should be," Christopher Arena, the NBA's head of on-court and brand partnerships, who spearheaded the project, said in a statement. "We wanted to explore and start a new 75 years and bring some aesthetic consistency to that and have some meaning behind all the trophies we had."
"Symbolically, the trophy represents the end of a journey that these athletes go on, and I felt the symbols to celebrate the players had been under-celebrated," Victor Solomon, the artist who help designed the trophies, said. "It was very exciting and unprecedented to be able to push the boundaries and (figure out) what materials need to be and don't need to be associated with it and what we needed to do to create a cohesive collection of trophies. Here we have every trophy having a relationship with the other one." Here's a look at the resigned trophies.
NBA Finals Trophy
The Larry O’Brien Trophy 🏆
The evolution of the league’s championship trophy, named after Larry O’Brien since 1984, honors the NBA’s third commissioner. pic.twitter.com/OXsT9modsd— NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2022
This is cool because it has enough space for the next 25 champions, then by time that comes around it'll be the 100th anniversary and they'll probably change it again.
Eastern and Western Conference MVP Trophies
Larry Bird and Earvin “Magic” Johnson helped define the modern NBA with their individual brilliance and team success in the 1980s. The two NBA legends are honored as the namesakes for the trophies that will now be awarded each year to the Eastern & Western Conference Finals MVPs. pic.twitter.com/9G5oiCvEfV— NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2022
And the finals MVP award should be changed from Bill Russell's name to Michael Jordan's seeing as he's won it the most times.
NBA Finals MVP
The Bill Russell Trophy 🏆
The NBA Finals MVP award, named after Bill Russell since 2009, honors a legend who won a record 11 NBA championships in 13 seasons. It is now finished completely in gold vermeil to match the Larry O’Brien Trophy. pic.twitter.com/QV0HBuzOES— NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2022
So fitting that MVPs are named after players that played their whole careers with 2 of the greatest NBA franchises ever to have MVPs named after them, Kobe has All Star MVP named after him, Bill Russell has the Finals MVP named after him, now Magic & Larry after Conference MVPs.
Conference Championship Trophies
The conference champion trophies are named after two NBA legends, Bob Cousy and Oscar Robertson, for their outstanding contributions on the court and the impact they made as early presidents of the National Basketball Players Association. pic.twitter.com/VH52ZOhKD2— NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2022
I really don't get it with these conference finals awards. Nothing wrong with them, just why tho? Is it for people on Twitter to award pad their favorite player when they are making a case for how good they are?
Larry Bird's Reaction
Larry Bird learns about the new Larry Bird Trophy, awarded to the Eastern Conference Finals MVP, from NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer, Mark Tatum. pic.twitter.com/CTdvhPI20y— NBA History (@NBAHistory) May 12, 2022
I always found Bird a pretty funny guy. I am still kinda amazed at the lack of respect he still gets from some younger/young-ish basketball fans and even some older ones.
Magic Johnson's Reaction
Thank you to the @NBA for naming the new Western Conference Finals MVP trophy after me. I am extremely honored and the trophy is beautiful! pic.twitter.com/aE3JLYIUwg— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 12, 2022
You are a humble living legend that changed the game ( showtime) and showed us how to laugh and smile while taking on the biggest challenge at that time ( Bird and the Celtics) We [love] you and always will.
Overview
The NBA today unveiled a lineup of reimagined trophies for the NBA postseason, including an evolution of the Larry O’Brien Trophy, awarded annually to the NBA champions.
Learn More: https://t.co/kN7X1XYopL pic.twitter.com/F7Lyerf0J3— NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2022
I'm ok with everything but the NBA Championship Trophy and The Bill Russell FinalsVP Trophy changes. It wasn't broke why did you fix it?