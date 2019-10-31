Nationals Manager Dave Martinez Ejected After Blowup Over Close Call at First Base

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez was ejected from Game 6 of the World Series on Wednesday night for blowing up at the umpires for what he thought was a blown call. Nationals leadoff hitter Trea Turner was called out for interference at first base and that led to Martinez being the first manager to be thrown out of a World Series game since 1996 when Atlanta Braves skipper Bobby Cox was thrown out during Game 6 of the World Series against the New York Yankees. Martinez was so angry, he had to be held back by bench coach Chip Hale and comes after having a heart procedure done last month.

Turner hit a grounder to Houston Astros pitcher Brad Peacock in the seventh inning. Peacock threw to first on a bang-bang play but the first baseman could not come up with the catch as his glove hit Turner. Turner then advanced to second base while Yan Gomes advance to third after being on first. But the umpire ruled Turner out meaning that Gomes had to go back to first base. The umpires did review the play and Turner was still ruled out.

During the 7th inning stretch, Nationals Manager Dave Martinez was visibly upset with the umpires and was ejected during the exchange.

Trea Turner was called out on this play.

CBS Sports took a look at the official rule from Major League Baseball and it states, “The lines marking the three-foot lane are a part of that lane and a batter-runner is required to have both feet within the three-foot lane or on the lines marking the lane. The batter-runner is permitted to exit the threefoot lane by means of a step, stride, reach or slide in the immediate vicinity of first base for the sole purpose of touching first base.”

So by that rationale, Turner should have been ruled safe because he touched first base. After the game, Turner had two suggestions for the MLB.

“Two answers: Change the rule, or change the dimensions of the field and/or where the batter’s box is, where first base is and all that. For me, I don’t want like messing with the game. I like it the way it is. That’s the rule. If I can’t run where I ran, that should be changed.”

The Nationals filed a protest because they believed the umpires misapplied the rule. But the good news for them is they were able to brush off the missed call as they ended up winning 7-2 and the series is now tied 3-3 with Game Seven being played on Wednesday.