NASCAR: Tony Stewart Details Journey Back to Racing With New Video Amid Return Announcement

Tony Stewart will make his NASCAR return in July as he will take part in the Indiana 250. However, when it comes down to it, racing never left the three-time NASCAR Cup champion, which he revealed in a new video. Stewart took to Instagram to show him getting ready for a sprint car race, and talk about racing in the dirt.

“I just like how every time you go on the race track it’s different,” Stewart said. “You always have to plan ahead. You can’t just look at it and say, ‘this is what I have to do.’ You have to be thinking about how is it going to change while you’re out there. You race your guts out each night. You go clean the car. You race again somewhere else the next night.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Stewart (@tsrsmoke) on Mar 6, 2020 at 8:37am PST

Stewart went on to say dirt racing is challenging because of preparation time. He said pavement racing allows you to practice for hours. For dirt racing, one would be given a few laps before you have to qualify.

“That’s what fun about it” Stewart added. “I do think a lot of that did help when we got to the NASCAR side and the IndyCar side as well. Anytime you got to make corrections and adjustments that quick it makes you better.”

Earlier this week, Stewart announced he will be racing in the Indiana 250, which will take place on July 4. He returns after retiring from full-time racing in 2016.

“Everyone knows what Indy means to me, so I can’t think of a better place to race on Fourth of July weekend,” Stewart, who grew up 45 minutes from Indianapolis in the towns of Columbus and Rushville, Indiana, said in a team release per NASCAR.com. “It’s going to be cool making history by turning left and right in a stock car at the Brickyard, and the racing will be full of action and contact. Any time you can drive any race car at the speedway is special, and you know I’m going for the win. The date is already circled on my calendar.”

Stewart won the NASCAR Cup Championship 2002, 2005 and 2011, and won 49 NASCAR races. The Indiana native was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame earlier this year.