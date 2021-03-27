NASCAR Race: Rain Threatens Truck Series Dirt Race

✖

Saturday night, the Camping World Truck Series returns to action at Bristol Motor Speedway, which fans can watch with a fuboTV trial. This race will feature several of NASCAR's biggest names as they compete on dirt, but there are concerns about the race taking place on the original schedule. Inclement weather in Tennessee is threatening several aspects of the race.

Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports has continued to track the weather radar throughout Saturday, especially after a severe weather warning sent fans in search of shelter. However, the radar showed the rain beginning to diminish around 3 p.m. ET. Scott Miller, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition, also told reporters that racing's sanctioning body is hoping to get the entire race, as well as the qualifying heats, in on Saturday if there is no more rain. Miller added that the track received "quite a bit" of rain on Saturday morning.

Here is radar. Going to be playing a little hit-or-miss for a bit pic.twitter.com/Q57J56UmTu — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 27, 2021

While NASCAR remains hopeful about the weather, there are still lingering concerns about the rain. AccuWeather lists a 40% chance of precipitation as the Trucks Series drivers prepare for their qualifying races. The percentage remains the same as the Pinty's Dirt Race draws near, but it dips into the 30s as the evening progresses.

The forecast for Sunday's Cup Series race is very similar in that it calls for a 90% chance of rain on Sunday. Thunderstorms are "likely" while a few may be "severe." The temperatures will be in the 60s, while wind speeds will be between 10-20 mph. If the rain does fall heavily, it will create issues with the racing surface. NASCAR will need "a couple of hours" to get the dirt prepped once again before the drivers can return for more laps.

The NASCAR Truck Series race takes place at 8 p.m. ET at Bristol Motor Speedway. FS1 will broadcast the action for viewers at home while MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio provide audio coverage. In addition to Truck Series competitors such as Hailie Deegan and John Hunter Nemechek, the race will feature several Cup Series drivers as they prepare for Sunday.

