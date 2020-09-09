NASCAR: Greg Biffle Announces Birth of First Child With Girlfriend Cristina Grossu

✖

Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle just welcomed a new member of the family. He announced on Twitter the birth of his first child with girlfriend Cristina Grossu. Ryder Jack Biffle entered the world on Wednesday afternoon.

Biffle posted the photo on social media showing his newborn. This first photo followed multiple updates on Grossu's Instagram Stories in which she showed the happy couple heading to the hospital. Although she mentioned in one post that the former NASCAR driver just looked nervous. Ryder's birth did not come as a surprise, however, after Grossu revealed that they had scheduled a C-section for Wednesday afternoon due to Ryder being "stubborn."

We welcomed Ryder Jack Biffle today at 1:01pm pic.twitter.com/gtSFzu46eo — Greg Biffle (@gbiffle) September 9, 2020

"Aww Congrats Greg and Christina. He's too cute. Also, Congrats to Emma on becoming a big sister," one fan commented on social media after seeing the first photo. Several others joined in and expressed similar sentiments. They wanted to send their congratulations while expressing excitement about the healthy boy.

Biffle previously revealed that he and Grossu were expecting with an Instagram post in early March. The photo showed him and his partner standing next to each other in front of an old pickup. His daughter from a previous marriage, Emma, stood in front while beaming with excitement.

"Big News for 2020!! Emma is going to be a big sister !!!" Biffle, 50, wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. Another image also showed him holding Grossu. A sign said that the baby was "coming in hot" in fall 2020.

Biffle originally got his start in the NASCAR Cup Series during the 2002 season, appearing in seven of the season's 36 races. He had previously made a name for himself in the NASCAR Xfinity Series starting in 1996, and he split time between the two series until 2010. Biffle also competed in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

Over the course of his professional racing career, Biffle secured 19 Cup Series wins, 20 Xfinity Series wins, and 17 Gander Truck Series wins. This also includes championship victories in the 2000 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and the 2002 NASCAR Busch Series.

Biffle has not been a full-time driver since he and Roush Fenway Racing parted ways at the end of the 2016 season. He did compete in one NASCAR Truck Series event in 2019 at Texas Motor Speedway while driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Biffle won the SpeedyCash.com 400, earning $50,000 in the process. Three days prior to the birth of his first son, Biffle took part in the South Carolina Education Lottery 200 Truck Series race at Darlington, finishing 19th overall.