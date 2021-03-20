Monster Jam: 7 Epic Grave Digger Clips You Need to Watch

The Monster Jam season is in full swing, resulting in some big names scoring big points in arenas across the United States. There are several events on the schedule for residents of South Carolina and Georgia, which provide more opportunities to see the legendary Grave Digger in action. The monster truck with a wildly impressive resume is competing once again with Krysten Anderson, the young sister of Adam and Ryan Anderson, in control. With yet another member of the legendary family taking Grave Digger to new heights, fans are continuing to express considerable excitement about the truck. They are also spending time preparing for upcoming events by revisiting the standout moments from the truck's history. There are countless videos showing off Grave Digger doing tricks and crushing cars, but here are seven of the absolute best.

Music City In 2018, Monster Jam headed to Nashville, Tennessee. Fans flocked to Nissan Stadium, home of the Titans, and gathered in the stands to watch Grave Digger and the other trucks turn in some epic runs. The resulting action did not disappoint. Grave Digger crushed some cars, pulled off a backflip, and even successfully landed upright after a late flip.

30th Anniversary In 2012, Monster Jam headed to Las Vegas for the World Finals XIII. This event provided the opportunity for two world champions to receive their prizes, but the encore stole the show. The entire Grave Digger fleet of trucks headed out into the arena to celebrate the 30th anniversary.

Angel Stadium Grave Digger driver Adam Anderson delighted fans in 2019 with an epic performance at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. He took to the skies with massive jumps during the freestyle session and then did some donuts in one end of the stadium. Anderson capped off the session by hitting a big jump and landing in a wheelie.

A New Perspective What's better than watching Grave Digger perform tricks? Getting the in-cab perspective. Anderson took fans on an epic journey during a 2020 trip to Atlanta. The driver had a camera mounted inside the cab of the famed monster truck and showed the jumps and backflip from a different angle.

World Finals XIV Dennis Anderson got behind the wheel of Grave Digger for Monster Jam World Finals XIV in 2013. The oversized competition took place at Sam Boyd Stadium in Clark County, Nevada. Anderson wanted a score higher than 35, and he went all out in pursuit of this goal. Unfortunately, he broke the left rear of the truck and was unable to hit bonus time. The fans did not care and still gave Grave Digger a standing ovation.

A Legendary History Grave Digger has been around for decades and has impressed fans in countless ways. One highlight video showcases some of the biggest tricks and wildest moments. Examples include the time that the shell flew off of the truck in the middle of a trick, revealing the truck's frame underneath. There have also been numerous donuts on only two wheels, wheelies, and spectacular jumps.