Mike Tyson’s Weed Company Creates Hilariously Shaped Edibles Commemorating Infamous Moment

Mike Tyson’s weed company is poking fun at an infamous boxing moment. Tyson 2.0 launched ear-shaped marijuana edibles called “Mike Bites.” The edibles feature a missing chunk on the ear, which pays homage to Tyson biting Evander Holyfield’s ear during a 1997 boxing match.

In a tweet, Tyson gave the product the seal of approval, writing, “These ears actually taste good!” When the edibles launch, they will be sold at dispensaries throughout California, Massachusetts and Nevada. While Tyson can make money off the biting incident, that wasn’t the case in 1997 as he was disqualified from the fight, had his boxing license revoked and was fined $3 million.

Holy ears! They’re finally here! Go get your Mike Bites now 👂😤 pic.twitter.com/BCbXcdYcra — TYSON 2.0 (@itstyson20) March 15, 2022

After the match, Tyson told reporters why he did it. “I addressed it in the ring,” Tyson said, per Sport Bible. “Look at me (gesturing towards the cut above his eye) I gotta go home to my kid who’s gonna be scared of me look at me man.” Tyson continued to bash Holyfield. “Holyfield is not the tough warrior everyone says he is, he got a little nick on his ear and he quit,” he said. “I got one eye and he not impaired, he’s got ears, if he takes one I’ve got another one I’m ready to fight.”

Over the years, Tyson changed his outlook on the bite. While speaking to Jim Gray in 2020, Tyson was asked if he would bite an opponent again. “I hope not,” Tyson said, per Fox News. “I say, ‘No, never ever again.’ But I might do it again. Well if he does what he was doing to get bitten, I would bite him again. Yeah.”

Both Tyson and Holyfield are two of the best heavyweight boxers in history. Tyson, 55, was the undisputed heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990. He also holds the record for youngest boxer ever to win a heavyweight title at 20 years, four months and 22 days old. Tyson is the first heavyweight boxer to simultaneously hold WBA, WBC and IBF titles. In his career, Tyson posted a 50-6 record. Holyfield, 59, is the only boxer in history to win the undisputed championship in two weight classes in the three-belt era. He is also the only four-time world heavyweight champion and finished his career with a 44-10 record.