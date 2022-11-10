Michael Oher, Who Inspired 'The Blind Side' Marries Longtime Love in Nashville

Michael Oher, a former NFL player who inspired the 2009 football film, The Blind Side, is now a married man. The 36-year-old tied the knot with longtime love Tiffany Roy in Nashville on Nov. 5. According to PEOPLE, Oher and Roy have been together for 17 years and share four children.

"Filled with joy, can't believe people took their time and came to celebrate!" Oher wrote on Instagram. "My beautiful wife, I love you so much, thank you for blessing me with our family! Easily the best single weekend I've ever been apart of.Not being from the area everyone came to was even more special. I won't be able to tell everyone thank you, if I saw you this weekend, thank you! I'm complete, let's keep trending upward! "

Roy spoke to PEOPLE about her relationship with the former NFL offensive lineman. "Everything about Michael I love," she said. "He puts me first no matter what he has on his schedule ... and he makes sure his family is taken care of and loved." The wedding ceremony included elaborate flowers, a floral bridge that led to the dance floor and ballet dancers. It also featured a football-theme garter toss and a second line celebration.

"Since everything has calmed down, everyone is gone and I can sit down and talk to my husband about the day, it seems like it went by in a matter of seconds," Roy said. "To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic."

Oher played college football at Ole Miss from 2005-2008 and in the NFL from 2009-2016. He spent his first five seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, one season with the Tennesee Titans and two seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He was selected to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2009 and helped the Ravens win the Super Bowl during the 2012 season.

The Blind Side is based on the 2006 book, The Blind Side: Evolution of Game. The film talks about Oher being adopted by Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy and they help him play college football and then reach the NFL. The Blind Side was a huge success, grossing $309 million worldwide. Sandra Bullock stars as Leigh Anne and won an Academy Award for her performance.