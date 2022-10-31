Major WWE Superstar Appears on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune'

One WWE Superstar just lived out his dream. Xavier Woods (real name Austin Creed) appeared on the latest episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. And the WWE King of the Ring had a big performance as he raised over $96,000 for Games Outreach, a charity that provides video games for hospitalized kids.

According to the official synopsis, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune welcomes celebrities to spin the world's most famous Wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win more than $1 million. All of the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice. This episode's celebrity contestants include Kate Flannery (playing for Philabundance), Steve Agee (playing for Make-A-Wish) and Austin Creed (playing for Gamers Outreach)." Flannery is known for her work on The Office, and Agee is known for his work on The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. After his appearance on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Woods announced that WWE is taking over Wheel of Fortune for a week, and fans have a chance to play the game with their favorite Superstar.

Getting the chance to be on Wheel of Fortune after trying to get on for years was an unreal experience. I loved every second of it and thank you all for watching! #NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/60DW2hIxo8 — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) October 31, 2022

Woods stays busy in and out of the ring. Along with teaming with Kofi Kingston on WWE SmackDown, Woods has different projects that involve either wrestling or gaming. He is currently involved in a project that combines his love for both which is Arena, a show that brings WWE Superstar and gaming personalities together to take on an opposing due in a series of competitions.

Take it easy on the contestants, @PatOnWheel! They still have to spin the wheel! #CelebrityWheelOfFortune @AustinCreedWins pic.twitter.com/2lZvh3dfNH — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) October 31, 2022

"Multiple versions of this have been in the works since I started UpUpDownDown," Woods told our sister site ComicBook.com. "I've always felt that there is a similar resonance in the wrestling space if you're a fan, and the gaming space if you're a fan. I feel like we all had to fight through certain things, through like our senior years of high school, or through being a junior, and 'Oh, you still watch wrestling,' or 'Oh, you still play video games,' and then when you get on the other side, those nerds went through the same exact fight and now we're adult nerds, and all the stuff is, lo and behold, popular now." Woods has been with WWE since 2010. In his career, the 36-year-old has won the Raw Tag Team Championship four times and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship seven times as a member of the New Day with Kingston and Big E.