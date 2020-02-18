Krissie Newman Tweeted 3-Letter Apparent Reaction Seconds After Husband Ryan’s Daytona 500 Crash

When NASCAR driver Ryan Newman wrecked moments before crossing the finish line at the Daytona 500, viewers around the country reacted by tweeting out their immediate reactions. Newman’s estranged wife, Krissie, was among this group. She posted a simple three-letter reaction immediately after the wreck.

“Omg,” Krissie wrote on Twitter Monday evening. This appeared to be in response to Newman’s vehicle spinning out of control and going airborne after being hit by driver Corey LaJoie’s vehicle.

“Praying hard for you, your husband, and family,” one fan responded following the crash. Several others sent their well-wishes and said that they would be praying hard for the entire family.

“May God comfort all of you. Praying for Ryan, you, those beautiful girls, and all of your family, friends and team. We’re all Ryan Newman fans today,” another individual on Twitter added to the conversation. Everyone was hoping that Newman would be ok after this frightening moment.

According to information provided by Roush Fenway Racing, Newman is still being treated at Halifax Medical Center and more updates will be provided as they become available. His injuries were serious, but the doctors indicated that they were not life-threatening.

Krissie announced on Feb. 13 – just days prior to the wreck – that she and Newman would be separating. They have been married for 16 years and will continue to raise their daughters.

“After 16 years of marriage, Ryan and I have decided to amicably separate. We will continue to jointly raise our girls, while remaining friends and continuing to work together supporting Rescue Ranch. Thank you for the years of support and friendship. We ask that our daughters’ privacy be respected during this time.”

Krissie and Newman have two daughters together: Brooklyn Sage Newman and Ashlyn Olivia Newman. Brooklyn is 10 and Ashlyn is 7. Both girls have grown up around NASCAR and are often seen at the track cheering for their dad.

The couple founded a non-profit organization called Rescue Ranch in 2012 that is focused on animal welfare. This organization “promotes humane education by focusing on rescuing on a fundamental level through hands-on learning and care for animals.”

Krissie told Charity Life during a 2014 interview that her favorite part of Rescue Ranch is having kids come to the Statesville, North Carolina, in order for them to learn about proper animal care. They sit the kids down and teach them about spaying, neutering, and why it’s important to adopt animals from shelters instead of puppy mills.

(Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)