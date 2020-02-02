Kobe Bryant’s Wife Vanessa Has Fans Weeping Over Tribute to Daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant is receiving even more support online in the wake of her family’s tragedy. Both Bryant’s husband, NBA icon Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, alongside seven others. On Friday, Bryant shared artist Reina Koyano’s depiction of Gianna wearing her Kobe’s jersey, and fans were just as moved as she was. In an Instagram post that has been liked more than 3.4 million times, Bryant celebrated her daughter, and her fans sent love to her in response.

Many celebrities and influencers left hearts or messages calling Gianna a “beautiful angel.” Among those who left simple tributes were: Normani, Kim Zolciak-Biermann , D. L. Hughley, Porsha Williams, Heather Dubrow, Ruffa Gutierrez and Nikko Hurtado. WWE Superstar Natalya Neidhart also left a brief comments about the post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I love this so much,” Natalya wrote, adding purple and gold heart emojis and the hashtag “#mambacita” in honor of Gianna’s nickname.

Fans commented with love for Bryant and her family. In addition to Gianna, Bryant and Kobe has three other daughters together: Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

“Gigi is in our heart forever,” one fan wrote. “Your sweet Gigi and my oldest are the same age and they both have passion for basketball. My girlie says that Gigi is shinning upon her and all her team mates [heart emoji, prayer hand emoji] love you Vanessa. Thank you for sharing.”

“Forever the most infectious smile and laugh,” another wrote.

“May her legacy stay alive forever! [blue heart emoji] RIP Kobe & Gianna,” a third fan wrote.

“Fly high in your daddy’s arms princess,” another admirer commented.

“Sending you prayers and love daily,” a fifth wrote.

The exact cause of the helicopter crash is still under investigation, but authorities have ruled it an accident. The other seven victims of the tragedy were: John Altobelli, 56; Keri Altobelli, 46; Alyssa Altobelli, 14; Christina Mauser, 38; Sarah Chester, 45, Payton Chester, 13, and helicopter pilot Ara Zobayan.

Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images