Kobe Bryant’s Widow Vanessa Renames Lakers Icon’s Charity to Honor Daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant has made a chance to the charity that honors her late husband Kobe Bryant. She announced that the new name of the charity is the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation as it will honor her late daughter, Gianna Bryant.

“Because there is no #24 without #2, we have updated the Mamba Sports Foundation to now be called the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation,” Vanessa said on her Instagram page. “Our mission remains the same – and stronger than ever – to provide opportunities to young people through sports. Thank you all for the outpouring of support and your kind donations to date as we carry forth Kobe and Gigi’s legacy.. We hope to empower young athletes in a world they left us all to help shape.”

Kobe and Gianna were two of the nine victims who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. The losses of the nine victims have hit the city of Los Angeles hard and fans around the world are showing their support through donations.

Fans can donate to the Mamba & Mambacita Foundation by clicking here. There is also the MambaOnThree Fund that helps support the seven other victims in the crash thanks to Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy.

“The Mamba Sports Academy family is devastated by the passing of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the seven other people lost on Sunday,” the academy said in a statement. ” We send our love and thoughts to the Bryant family and to the families and friends of Alyssa, John, and Keri Altobelli; Payton and Sarah Chester; Christina Mauser; and Ara Zobayan.

“Kobe Bryant was so much more than a partner in Mamba Sports Academy. He was a caring father, husband, coach, and champion of youth sports. We mourn not only one of the greatest athletes of all time, but an active and engaged member of our community, and a visionary whose impact was only beginning to be felt by society. He will be remembered most for the care he placed and pleasure he took in educating the next generation, none more so than Gianna, Alyssa, Payton and their Mamba teammates.

“Through the shared values of attention to detail, relentless pursuit of passions, and dedication to excellence, we remain committed to honoring Kobe’s mission of inspiring the next generation of leaders in the world of sports and beyond.”