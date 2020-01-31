Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s Decision to ‘Never Fly’ Together Was ‘Not Fear-Based’

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa Bryant never flew in his helicopter together, but this was not a “fear-based” decision, according to a source. They felt it was for the best of their four daughters, Natalia, Gianna, Biank and Capri. On Sunday, Bryant and Gianna were among the nine victims of the fatal helicopter crash.

Earlier this week, a source told PEOPLE the couple, who married in 2001, had a deal where neither of them would fly on a helicopter at the same time. The source added that Bryant “only” flew in helicopters with pilot Ara Zobayan, who died in the crash.

On Thursday, a source further explained the couple “always considered what was best” for their daughters.

“It’s not necessarily because you are concerned something will happen, it’s just a precaution,” the source told PEOPLE Thursday of Bryant and Vanessa’s plans to never fly together. “A lot of couples with children make plans that are in the best interest of their children. It was the same for Kobe and Vanessa.”

“The decision to not fly together was not fear-based,” the source continued. “It was a decision that they made because they felt it was the best for their family. As very family-focused parents, they always considered what was best for the children. This is why Kobe started flying in the first place. He wanted to make sure he could work and be the best dad possible.”

In 2018, Bryant told Alex Rodriguez the reason he liked using a helicopter to get around Southern California was to avoid Los Angeles traffic and to spend more time with his children.

“I was sitting in traffic and I wound up missing like a school play,” Bryant explained at the time. “So that’s when I looked into helicopters, to be able to get down and back in 15 minutes and that’s when it started.”

Bryant often gushed about being a proud “girl dad” and looked forward to spending more time with his daughters after retiring in 2016.

“One of the biggest things he was looking forward to after retiring from the NBA was getting to spend more time with his family,” a family friend told PEOPLE. “He was a very hands-on dad and, like any other father, saw such bright futures for all of his daughters. He was so proud to see them take after not only him and Vanessa, but also grow into their own. He had a special bond with each of his daughters.”

Bryant, 41, died Sunday. He and Gianna, 13, are survived by Vanessa, 37; Natalia, 17; Bianka, 3; and Capri, 7 months.

On Wednesday, Vanessa shared her first statement since her husband’s death.

“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time,” Vanessa wrote. “Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.”

The other victims of the crash were John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and Zobayan.

