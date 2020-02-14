Kobe Bryant Public Memorial: Venue Taking Extra Efforts to Cut Down on Ticket Scalping

The memorial service for Kobe Byrant and Gianna Bryant will take place on Feb. 24 and the details of the event will be released shortly. However, the one thing we do know is scalping tickets will be very hard to come by. TMZ is reporting that the Staples Center — the location of the memorial service — is taking extra steps to make sure scalpers aren’t roaming the streets and selling the tickets at an inflated price.

“Our sources say there will be extra precautions taken in printing the tickets to make sure they can’t be scalped,” TMZ said.

For fans who won’t be able to make it to the memorial service, it will reportedly be televised.

“The memorial is set to be televised live on multiple networks, and as we told you … the streets around Staples will be closed for security and traffic control, so law enforcement is encouraging people who don’t get tickets to stay home and watch it on TV,” TMZ added.

Tickets will be available to the general public, but there will be invited guests that will get tickets first as well as season ticket holders. The prices of the tickets have not been set, but it has been reported it will reflect and honor Kobe and Gianna.

This could mean the proceeds could go to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. Vanessa changed the name of the charity to also honor Gianna.

“Because there is no #24 without #2, we have updated the Mamba Sports Foundation to now be called the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation,” Vanessa said on her Instagram page. “Our mission remains the same – and stronger than ever – to provide opportunities to young people through sports. Thank you all for the outpouring of support and your kind donations to date as we carry forth Kobe and Gigi’s legacy.. We hope to empower young athletes in a world they left us all to help shape.”

Earlier this month, the city of Los Angeles announced they are making plans to honor Kobe and Gianna as they were two of the nine victims who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

“There will absolutely be a memorial to mark the contributions of this incredible man and not only him, but to commemorate the loss of his daughter and all the other families that were there,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said. “We don’t have that date finalized but we’ve been talking every day to the Lakers, and most importantly, to [Bryant’s widow, Vanessa] as well.”