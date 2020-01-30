Kobe Bryant: NTSB Releases Official Helicopter Crash Sites Photos

While the fatal helicopter crash that claimed the life of NBA icon Kobe Bryant is still under investigation, the National Transportation Safety Board has released a number of official crash site photos to the public, by way of a video publicly shared. The photos reveal the helicopter wreckage from multiple angles, and even show officials still digging through the debris for clues. Previously, it was reported that the crash was ruled an accident, and the identities of all nine victims were released.

NTSB releases video footage of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash sitehttps://t.co/1wlkQzuHcw pic.twitter.com/C2xVZiRq2B — FOX Baltimore (@FOXBaltimore) January 30, 2020

In addition to Bryant, the tragic accident claimed the lives of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and pilot Ara Zobayan.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The group was on its way to Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy for basketball tournaments that Gianna, Alyssa and Payton were scheduled to play in. Notably, both Bryant and Mauser were youth basketball coaches.

In the wake of the tragic accident, many have come out to pay tribute to Bryant, his daughter, and the other passengers who lost their lives.

“I just saw Kobe 2 weeks prior at the Laker game and I took a picture with him. That was my 1st time meeting him, but his energy just being around somebody that has achieved so much. He was so dedicated and a lot of the guys I don’t see have the same heart as him.” — @OffsetYRN pic.twitter.com/otoiNmjJbH — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 30, 2020

“Really can’t shake Kobe and his daughter passing away. I have all girls and would die for any of them, but wouldn’t want any one of them to die with me,” one Twitter user said.

With all this Kobe/Mamba Mentality sentiment going around these days, I think there’s no better tribute than for the All-Stars to compete in the game here in Chicago. Like actually play. Far fetched. I know. But it’d be cool to see,” offered Chicago Bulls journalist Jason Groff.

Last time I saw Kobe was in August. He was with three of his daughters at a @USWNT friendly at the Rose Bowl. I’d encountered Kobe dozens of times before and never took a picture of him. But I did that day because his support for women’s sports was frankly unmatched by his peers: pic.twitter.com/MZMFC4X0to — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) January 30, 2020

Bryant was 41 years old at the time of his death.