Kobe Bryant: NBA Sends Condolences to Lakers Legend’s Family and Fans After His Sudden Death

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has spoken out following the sudden death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant. Shortly after news broke that Bryant, 41, and eight others had died in a Sunday helicopter crash, Silver sent his condolences to the retired Lakers player’s family and friends as well as the basketball community as a whole.

“The NBA family is devastated by the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna,” Silver’s statement began.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning,” the statement continued. “He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game with accomplishments that are legendary: five NBA championships, an NBA MVP award, 18 NBA All-Star selections, and two Olympic gold medals. But he will be remembered most for inspiring people around the world to pick up a basketball and compete to the very best of their ability. He was generous with the wisdom he acquired and saw it as his mission to share it with future generations of players, taking special delight in passing down his love of the game to Gianna.”

“We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Vanessa, and their family, the Lakers organization and the entire sports world,” the statement concluded.

Bryant had been traveling aboard his Sikorsky S-76B helicopter on his way to the Mamba Academy for basketball practice with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others when the aircraft suddenly went down in the hills of Calabasas, California just before 10 a.m. ET.

As news of the tragedy began to circulate across the globe, tributes poured in from fans and other figures of the sports world, with Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs honoring the late legend by letting the 24-second shot clock run out. Meanwhile, the Grammys, held at the Staples Center, paid tribute to Bryant throughout the night.

Along with Bryant and Gianna, the seven other victims included Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri, and their daughter Alyssa, girls basketball coach Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and her middle school aged daughter Payton, and pilot Ara Zobayan.

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa and three of their four children – Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

The crash is currently under investigation, with investigators reportedly looking into foggy weather conditions and possible mechanical issues as a cause of the crash.