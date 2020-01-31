Kobe Bryant’s Mother Spotted for First Time Since Son’s Tragic Death in Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant’s mother Pamela was seen for the first time since the Los Angeles Lakers star died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. On Friday, The Daily Mail published photos of Pamela running errands and going to a beauty salon. Bryant’s father, former Joe Bryant, was seen leaving their home earlier this week.

The photos show Pamela leaving the Target with groceries. She wore a black shirt, orange pants and a white headband.

“They are just devastated, as you can imagine,” a neighbor, who wished to not be identified, told The Daily Mail earlier this week. “It’s a private, awful moment, losing their son and grand-daughter, it’s just horrific… their lives were turned upside down.”

The neighbor said Bryant’s family just needs “their peace” and have attracted “nonstop” attention.

“‘It’s a sensitive time, I can’t even imagine what they’re going through. They are lovely, kind, decent people,” the neighbor said. “They are just devastated, as you can imagine. It’s a private, awful moment, losing their son and grand-daughter, it’s just horrific.”

Bryant and his parents had a strained relationship before his death. In 2013, they tied to auction off more than $1 million worth of his memorabilia and Bryant’s attorneys tried to stop the auction. In an ESPN interview, Bryant revealed he was not on speaking terms with them.

However, family friend Wayne Slappy told The Daily Mail things were better between Bryant and his parents lately. He said he saw Bryant hug his father, a former NBA player, at the Mamba Academy recently.

“Everybody’s family has issues, disagreements here and there. The healing comes, but this healing is going to be hard because he’s not here,” Slappy explained, adding that Bryant “was starting to look so much more like [his dad] as he was getting older.”

“Can you imagine a black hole? It’s empty, how do you fill it? They’re a close-knit family,” Slappy continued. “He was 41 years old, and then his daughter dies in an accident with him, too. His family are going to miss him more than you can begin to imagine.”

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in Calabasas, California. They were reportedly on their way to a basketball tournament at the Mamba Academy.

On Friday, Kobe Inc. President Molly Carter issued a strong statement to the Los Angeles Times, decrying media speculation surrounding Bryant’s death.

“We are disappointed in some media’s broad use of unnamed sources and blind quotes, and remind everyone that the Bryant family will speak on our own behalf when appropriate,” Carter said. “To this point, no one has been authorized to speak on behalf of the family regarding any personal details surrounding Sunday’s tragedy, including stories related to the family’s previous air travel decisions. We ask members of the media for respect and responsible judgment during this difficult time. These inaccurate reports only add unnecessary pain to a grieving family.”

