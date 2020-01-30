Lakers Fans Weigh in on Team’s Statement Paying Tribute to Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers fans are reacting to the team’s recent statement in the wake of Kobe Bryant‘s death. The organization took to Twitter Wednesday night to offer its first formal statement about the life and death of Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in Calabasas, California, alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other people.

“We are devastated and have been forever changed by the sudden loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. We send our love to Vanessa, the Bryant family, and to the families of the other passengers,” the statement began.

“Words cannot express what Kobe means to the Los Angeles Lakers, our fans, and our city. More than a basketball player, he was a beloved father, husband, and teammate. Their love and light will remain in our hearts forever.

“The Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fun to support the families affected by this tragedy. To help, please visit MambaOnThree.org. For those who are inspired to continue Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org.

The Lakers also shared a photo of Kobe and Gianna arm in arm sitting courtside at a recent Lakers game.

💜💛 — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) January 30, 2020

💜💛 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 30, 2020

💜💛 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) January 30, 2020

One of the city’s NFL teams, The Los Angeles Chargers, responded to the tweet thread with two heart emojis in the Lakers colors, purple and gold. Several other professional sports teams, including the Philadelphia 76ers (who drafted Bryant before trading him to the Lakers), Los Angeles Dodgers, and the LA Galaxy followed suit.

Someone else shared an image of Gianna hugging Bryant in his Lakers jersey, standing beneath a basketball hoop that was illuminated as a halo above the father and daughter.

Others lamented over the fact that Bryant’s death still doesn’t feel real, even four days removed from the tragedy.

Others used the moment for advocate for certain causes in Kobe and Gianna’s names, including a petition asking the NBA to change the league’s logo from the silhouette of Jerry West to one of Bryant.

Someone else urged fans to sign a petition to make Gianna the cover athlete of the upcoming NBA 2K21 video game.

Help Gigi Bryant make the impact she deserves to make on the game but signing this petition to make her the NBA 2K21 cover athlete 💜💛https://t.co/Eo8Ep2Neva — Noah Brunson (@Noah_Brunson) January 30, 2020

Please retire #2 in memory of Gianna and let her number hang in the rafters right beside her fathers — ibrOOwz.com (@SalesEnterprise) January 30, 2020

Many simply shared photos of the NBA legend in an attempt to pay tribute to him.

Several people sent their sympathies to Kobe’s wife and Gianna’s mother, Vanessa Bryant, as well as Kobe and Vanessa’s other three daughters, Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

I hope Vanessa, the entire Bryant family, and the other families who lost their loved ones can fully recover after this tragedy. — Mohammad Jr. (@MohammadJr28) January 30, 2020

One fan praised the organization for waiting until Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, made a statement before breaking their own silence.